Pioneers down Gem City 12-0

Ryan Sleeman made his last game with the Western Nebraska Pioneers a memorable one as the 6-foot-2 pitcher from West Valley Junior College helped the Pioneers pitching staff toss a 2-hitter in earning a 12-0 win over the Gem City Bison Monday, June 13, at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“The bats were alive and everyone was hitting the bat real well,” Sleeman said. “I did my best job on the mound today and felt like the boys getting all those runs helped me today.”

It was Sleeman’s last game as a Pioneer as he will head home for a month to give his arm a rest before heading to California State University, Monterey Bay. Sleeman said it was a good last game for him.

“I am glad I pitched well and not allow any runs,” he said. “I was glad to be a big part of the team. I am sad I am leaving, but I want to give my arm a break.”

Sleeman worked six innings, striking out nine and allowing two hits while walking just one. After Sleeman exited, Cam Cunnings went two innings with two strikeouts and then Ryan Garvey tossed the night with two strikeouts.

Sleeman was pleased with how the pitching staff pitched Monday night, on a day that started out with just a mild breeze that turned more into a dust storm at the end of the game.

“It was great for the pitchers to come in after me and do what they did,” he said.

Offensively, the Pioneer bats came alive, scoring all the runs they needed in the second, fifth, and seventh innings.

Neither team scored in the first. The second saw the Pioneers score four times on five hits. The frame started when Ryan Callahan and Price Allman led off with singles. Jake Curtis followed by earning a walk to load the bases. Stevie Hom singled in two runs to make it 2-0. With two outs, Jaxson Wall singled home two more runs to make it 4-0.

The Pioneers made it 7-0 with three in the fifth. Isaac Lopez led off with a single and came around to score on an Alex Zerfass double. Zerfass came in to score on a Callahan double to make it 6-0. The final run was scored as Callahan scored on a free pass when Antonio Nanez was hit by a pitch.

Western Nebraska put the game away with a 5-run inning that saw three hits. The inning all started as Hom reached base on a 2-out error. Nanez then singled and Hom came in to score on a Wall single. The Pioneers loaded the bases for Jace Jeremiah, who smacked a grand slam for the 12-0 lead.

The Pioneers finished with 13 hits in the contest. Wall led the team with three hits from his lead-off spot with three RBIs and a run scored. Lopez, Callahan, and Allman all had two hits. Callahan had a double with two runs scored and a RBI.

The Bison had just two hits in the contest, a single by Mitchell Winter and a triple by Derek Wood. Winter had the first hit of the game for the Bison in the fifth, while Wood had a triple in the sixth.

The Pioneers will be off until Thursday, June 16, when they host the Nebraska Prospects in a 4-game series.