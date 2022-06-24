Pioneers lose second straight

The Western Nebraska Pioneers fell for the second straight game against the Nebraska Prospects on Saturday, June 18, in a 7-6 contest.

“We let them stick around and I’m not one to rat on the umpires but it’s been pretty ridiculous and it changes ball games,” coach Antonio Garcia said. “That’s not the only reason we lost but it’s pretty ridiculous, but we need to be better; I need to be better. We just need to come back tomorrow and try and grab a win.”

Prospects struck first on an RBI single in the first inning. The Pioneers were held scoreless in the bottom half, as the Prospects led 1-0 at the end of one.

The Pioneers retired the Prospects in order to start the second. In the bottom of the inning, the Pioneers got their bats going as they scored four.

Price Allman and Jason Luke got it started with singles as Antonio Nanez hit an RBI single, bringing Allman in. Eric Smelko singled to load the bases. Isaac Lopez grounded out but brought in Luke as Smelko scored on an error by the third baseman when Adam Enyart reached base and Nanez came in on a passed ball.

The bottom of the third saw PK Walsh hit a double before Stevie Hom hit a run-scoring single to put the Pioneers up 5-1.

Neither team scored until the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout to first base to cut the lead to 5-2. In the next inning, the Prospects cut the Pioneer lead even further with two in the seventh.

The bottom of the seventh started with a Declan Wiesner double and advanced to third on a PK Walsh groundout. Wiesner was brought in on an Allman double to go up 6-4 by the end of the inning.

Prospects scored two in the eighth to tie the game at 6-6 and took the lead on a single to center field.

The Pioneers were held scoreless the rest of the game as the Prospects took the 7-6 win. The Pioneers were out-hit 15-11. Three players had multi-hit games. Smelko, Allman and Luke each went 2-for-4 with one run scored. Allman and Smelko also had an RBI each.

Four pitchers were utilized in the Pioneers loss. Harrison Blum got the start, going six innings and giving up eight hits, two runs, and one walk while striking out two.

Ryan Garvey came in for two outs, giving up three hits, two runs and one walk as Ignacio Reynoso also pitched two outs and gave up three hits and three runs to go along with two strikeouts. Paul Panduro finished the game as he gave up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

“You’ve got to flush it, come back tomorrow like nothing happened and try our best and play hard,” Garcia said.

And that they did in the series finale between the two teams on Sunday, June 19.

With the help of a 7-run sixth inning, the Pioneers came away with a 9-4 win.

The Pioneers will host the Canyon County Spuds Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. Friday’s game will start at 6:35 p.m.

