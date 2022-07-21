Pioneers split against Sasquatch on Sunday

The Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the Spearfish Sasquatch in a doubleheader on Sunday, July 17 to end the series, winning the first game in a 5-0 shutout before falling 12-10 in extra innings.

The first game was a make-up after Friday’s game was postponed due to weather. Neither team scored in the first inning but the second inning was where the Pioneers started to gain momentum.

Zac Cox reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Tyler Mead then walked to put runners on first and second for Connor Doughty, who singled to bring Cox around for the first run of the game.

Ryan Callahan singled and moved to second on an Isaac Lopez ground out. Jace Jeremiah was then hit by a pitch before Alex Zerfass singled in Callahan. Cox earned another walk to load the bases for Mead, who also walked, bringing a run in for the 3-0 lead.

The fifth inning was the last time either team scored when two more Pioneers came across home plate. Cox earned his third walk of the game as the next batter, PK Walsh, brought himself and Cox around on a home run, his second of the season.

The Pioneers out-hit the Sasquatch 5-3. All five Pioneer hits came from different players.

Griffin Allen pitched six innings of the game and gave up two hits while recording nine strikeouts. Manato Tateno came in to relieve Allen for the final inning to give up one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Game two was a back-and-forth game where the Sasquatch wouldn’t go down without a fight to avoid being swept.

Both teams scored in the first inning, Spearfish on a double and the Pioneers on a wild pitch. Cox got a single before an error put Shane Jamison on first base and Cox on second. Bases were loaded after Jason Luke was hit by a pitch and while Mead was at bat, Cox scored on a wild pitch.

The Sasquatch scored four in the top of the second as the Pioneers answered back with five in the bottom of the inning.

The bottom of second started when Stevie Hom walked as Antonio Nanez singled and moved Hom to third. Eric Smelko singled to put runners on first and second while bringing Hom in for an RBI. Cox walked to load the bases as Alex Zerfass came up to bat. Zerfass hit a bases clearing double to tie the game at 5-5. The Pioneers took the lead on a Jamison single.

Neither team scored in the third but the top of the fourth inning was where Spearfish took a 9-6 lead after scoring four. The Pioneers got one back on an RBI single by Zerfass to bring Smelko home.

The Pioneers held the Sasquatch scoreless the next four innings as they would tie the game in the fifth to force extras.

The two Pioneer runs in the fifth came from back-to-back home runs by Luke and Mead to start the inning.

The Pioneers had a chance to win it with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the eighth, but a double play and a hard hit fly out near the fence ended the inning.

The top of the ninth saw the Sasquatch score three as the bottom had the Pioneers held to one run, a Mead ground out to score Zerfass.

The Pioneers utilized three pitchers. Jerson Morales began the game, going three innings while giving up 12 hits, nine runs (eight earned) and two walks. Paul Panduro came in for 5.2 innings, giving up two hits, three runs and three walks while recording eight strikeouts. Ignacio Reynoso came in for the last out, giving up one walk.

The Pioneers will go on the road to play a five game series against the Badlands Big Sticks starting Thursday, July 21. They will play the Fremont Moo at home on Tuesday, July 26 at Oregon Trail Park Stadium at 6:35 p.m.