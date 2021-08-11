Pioneers unable to tie series, finish 2021 season

The Western Nebraska Pioneers finished their season with two straight losses to the Spearfish Sasquatch during playoffs in the divisional series. On Monday, the Pioneers suffered a 0-2 and on Tuesday, lost 1-3.

This series saw the Sasquatch with only five position players and the pitchers coming up big in remaining positions and lineup.

On Monday, Eric Smelko and Alex Zerfass each had two hits with the last of the Pioneers five coming from Cade McGee.

Tuesday’s game showed similarities to the team’s loss the previous night. In Monday’s 0-2 loss, Carson Ohl pitched all eight innings, giving up six hits, both runs, one walk, and recorded four strikeouts.

“(Today’s game) was the same as yesterday. Our pitchers went out there and really competed for us, and we just didn’t get it done at the plate,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “Caden (Edwards) was incredible tonight. We just didn’t do enough offensively to get it done.”

Both teams were held scoreless into the seventh inning.

“It was a must win so I had to go out there and give it my all for these guys and these fans,” Edwards said. “They deserve the best. I went out there and tried to give my best but in the end, they were the better team I guess.”