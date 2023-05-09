OGALLALA — Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling won three individual events, and the Raiders’ Chloe Ahrens swept the girls 100 and 300 meter hurdles during a Class B-5 district track meet Tuesday.

The teammates were among the local student-athletes who qualified for next week’s NSAA state meet in Omaha. The Class B competition will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

Gering’s Maddie Seiler also won three individual events — the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 — and her teammate, Alissa Morales, was first in the 200 and third in the 100.

Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda won the 400 and was part of the Bearcats 1,600 relay team that finished second. Paige Horne and Marly Laucomer were also part of the relay team and also qualified for the state meet in the 100 hurdles and long jump, respectively.

They are not the only athletes who will compete in more than one event at Burke Stadium.

Chadron’s Rhett Cullers was second in the boys 110 and 300 hurdles and part of the Cardinals’ winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams. His teammates Xander Provance and Malachi Swallow won the 110 and 300 hurdles, respectively, and also were part of the relay teams.

Sidney’s Isak Doty won the 400 and was second in the 100 and 200 to McCook’s Lucas Gomez-Wilson in both events. Raiders teammate Jacob Dowse was second in the 400 and also qualified for state with a second-place finish in the high jump.

Boys

McCook 102, Lexington 85, Sidney 62, Chadron 62, Scottsbluff 60, Cozad 49, Gothenburg 41, Ogallala 32, Gering 29, Alliance 6.

(Winners and local state qualifiers)

100: 1. Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.05. 2. Isak Doty, Sidney, 11.07. 3. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 11.20. 200: 1. Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 22.2. 2. Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.46. 400: 1. Isak Doty, Sidney, 50.99. 2. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 51.45. 3. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 51.56. 800: 1. Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 1:55.95. 2. Eli Marez, Gering, 1:58.83. 1,600: 1. Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 4:31.09. 3,200: 1. Ian Salazar, Lexington, 9:59.91. 3. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:12.58. 110 hurdles: 1. Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.34. 2. Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 14.61. 300 hurdles: 1. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 39.14. 2. Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 39.72. 3. Creighton Beals, Gering, 41.17. 400 relay: 1. Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance), 43.25. 2. Sidney (Lance Holly, Jacob Dowse, Landon Riddle, Isak Doty), 43.51. 1,600 relay: 1. Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow), 3:24.53. 3,200 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Nathan Kelley, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein, Hunter Lund), 8:11.03. 2. Gering (Tanner Gartner, Jackson Howard, Axton Stone, Eli Marez), 8:11.48. High jump: 1. Cash Chytka, Cozad, 6-3. 2. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-1. Long jump: 1. Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-8.75. Triple jump: 1. Alex Messinger, McCook, 44-8.

Girls

McCook 109.5, Gothenburg 71.5, Sidney 71, Gering 60.5, Scottsbluff 56, Cozad 52.5, Ogallala 30, Chadron 26, Lexington 25, Alliance 24.

100: 1. Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.63. 3. Alissa Morales, Gering, 12.78. 200: 1. Alissa Morales, Gering, 26.70. 400: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.13. 2. Talisa Tanquary, Sidney, 1:01.06. 3. Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 1:01.53. 800: Maddie Seiler, Gering, 2:17.14. 1,600: 1. Maddie Seiler, Gering, 5:12.27. 2. Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff, 5:28.22. 3,200: 1. Maddie Seiler, Gering, 10:55.86. 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 14.86. 2. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 14.91. 300 hurdles: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 45.10. 400 relay: 1. Gothenberg (Taylor Burge, Ava Weyers, Clara Evert, Aubrey O’Hare), 50.55. 1,600 relay: 1. McCook (Paige Bortner, Leah Spencer, Sienna Dutton, Shawna Wilkinson), 4:05.25. 2. Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Taryn Spady, Marly Laucomer, Paige Horne), 4:05.71. 3,200 relay: 1. McCook (Paige Bortner, Sienna Dutton, Leah Spencer, Shawna Wilkinson), 9:44.79. Shot put: 1. Brittni Kinne, McCook, 38-2. High jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-6. 2. Grace Pyle, Chadron, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Hannah Crow, McCook, 10-0. 3. Catherine Bryner, Alliance, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-10.5. 3. Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 17-0.5. Triple jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 37-4.5. 3. Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 35-5.5.