PVC drops a battle of pitchers

The Gering PVC traveled to Scottsbluff on Tuesday, June 28 to take on the WESTCO Zephyrs as the Zephyrs came away with the 1-0 win.

Neither team could get anything going until the bottom of the sixth inning as the game was in a pitcher’s dual. Zephyr Hunter McCollum and PVC’s Dalton Wiese pitched complete games and didn’t give up a walk.

McCollum gave up a single hit to Wiese in the top of the first inning while recording 13 strikeouts.

“That’s what Hunter has been doing all season for us, just pounding the strike zone, putting up zeros and giving us a chance to win any game that he pitches in,” Zephyrs coach Dallas Liptac said.

Wiese, along with the sole run, gave up four hits and recorded eight strikeouts.

“Both pitchers threw well, we struggled at the plate and our 2-strike approach needs to be better,” PVC coach Travis Gable said. “We talked about that for a couple of weeks now, cutting down on strikeouts and putting the ball in play but hats off to McCollum. He pitched a great game as well as Dalton did too.”

The bottom of the sixth was when the only run of the game was scored. Zephyr Andon Pittman hit a hard ground ball to right field, which brought in McCollum for the 1-0 lead.

“I told the guys in our post-game huddle that I thought we swung the bat well, we just kind of hit it right to them a couple different times,” Liptac said. “That last inning, we were able to get Hunter (McCollum) on, he moved over on a passed ball and then Andon Pittman has been doing what he’s been doing all year and just clutching up and getting RBIs for us.”

Gable said it was anyone’s game to win.

“It could’ve gone either way, timely hits on their end of things,” Gable said. “They scored when they needed to late in the game and we just couldn’t get guys on late when we needed to and move them over. Hats off to them, they beat us in a 1-0 game.”

The Zephyrs and PVC will play each other again on Sunday, July 3 in Gering. This game was postponed from earlier in the summer. The senior game Sunday will start at 5 p.m. or after the junior game between B&C and the Express, which is slated to start at 3 p.m.

Gable and Liptac said there is a possibility to see the same pitching match-up Sunday with McCollum and Wiese.

“We could see the match-up and we’ll see if we could do a little bit better of a job at the plate,” Gable said.

“I wouldn’t change a lot differently than what we did tonight, that was one of our better ball games,” Liptac said. “Credit to Dalton, he threw really well and made it hard on us. He got ahead of the count and made it difficult for us. Hopefully we compete just like that again and hopefully, stuff falls for us differently in the next one.”

Gering traveled to Alliance on Wednesday, June 29 for a junior/senior doubleheader as PVC fell 8-0.

PVC 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

WESTCO 000 001 x — 1 4 0

WP — Hunter McCollum

LP — Dalton Wiese