Racers make clean sweep of divisions at races

It was a clean sweep as well as a first for racers Saturday, July 23 at HiWay 92 Raceway Park.

Three racers in Sean Ash, Alvie Howell, and Christopher Buskirk all won four events with turning in the fastest Quicktime and then winning the trophy dash, heat race and the main event.

Dalton Gass was a 3-event winner as he won the trophy, heat and main event.

That happening where the same racers in the events of the races of the local drivers where the same driver won everything hasn’t happened in a while, if at any time. It was an event that saw consistency at the track with only a handful of wrecks or spinouts, including a fire in one of the cars of the Colorado Vintage drivers that made an appearance at the track.

The stage for the eventful evening started as Sean Ash had the fastest timing-in time and won the Quicktime award. Ash followed that up with a win in the trophy dash and then the heat race. Ash made it a clean sweep with an easy win in the main event where the battle was for second between Chris Douglas and Rand Avolio. Douglas held on to capture second.

The Farm Trucks had the same happening, but this one had a spin out in the main event. Howell posted the fastest Quicktime and the proceeded to win the trophy dash and then Howell captured the heat race. In the main event, Howell and Allan Cress got tied up in a spin out but with the restart, Howell was able to hold off Cress for the main event win.

The Minions saw Dalton Gass capture his second straight main event win after winning last week. Gass started things by winning the trophy dash and then won the heat race. Gass then cruised to the main event win over Kallen Nuss, who took second, and Porter Kelly, who finished third.

The Limited Late Models saw the same winner in all four events when Buskirk, from Bayard, captured all for victories. After posting the fastest time in qualifying, Buskirk won the trophy dash and then the heat race. The heat race Buskirk won over Tim Blomenkamp.

The main event saw Buskirk take the lead after four laps and then held it for the next 16 laps. The race was for second as the other drivers had a battle. Ken Moore came on and took second while Allen Strawn finished third as Blomenkamp took fourth.

The other three divisions on the night were special races from the Colorado Vintage Oval Racers with drivers from the Denver region along with drivers from Cheyenne and Wheatland, Wyoming, coming to the race track with Sprint Cars, Vintage Late Models, and Midget cars. Most of those cars were cars from the 1940s through the 1970s, including No. 7 in the Midget division, which was a 1948 Midget Hillegas Chassis that was driven by Jim Kattman from Lakewood, Colorado, as well as a 1940 midget with a homebuilt chassis driven by Chuck Beadman for Broomfield, Colorado.

It will be a special weekend of races next weekend with action taking place Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.. Friday night the races begin at 7 p.m. and will include the Legends, Bandoleros, Super Stocks, and the Farm Trucks. Action on Saturday starts at 6 p.m. with the Legends, Bandoleros, Limited Late Models and the Warriors taking to the track. Next weekend’s races are sponsored by Specialty Flooring and B&C Steel.

Quicktime

Warriors – Sean Ash

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Limited Late Models – Christopher Buskirk

Trophy Dash Warriors – Sean Ash

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Minions – Dalton Gass

Limited Late Models – Christopher Buskirk

Minions

Heat–1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Porter Kelly; 4, Bridger Wallace; 5, Aly Simons; 6, Micheala Ashing.

Main–1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Porter Kelly; 4, Bridger Wallace; 5, Aly Simons; 6, Micheala Ashing.

Warriors

Heat–1, Sean Ash; 2, Chris Douglas; 3, Chris Overmire; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Beth Cress.

Main– 1, Sean Ash; 2, Chris Douglas; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Chris Overmire; 5, Beth Cress.

Farm Trucks

Heat–1, Alvie Howell; 2, Allan Cress; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Chad Steele.

Main–1, Alvie Howell; 2, Allen Cress; , Terry Gass; 4, Chad Steele.

Limited Late Models

Heat–1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Tim Blomenkamp; 3, Ken Moore; 4, Allen Strawn.

Main– 1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Allen Strawn; 4, Tim Blomenkamp.