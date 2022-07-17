Rapid ascent, Cameron Wagner claims men’s title, Angie Hilbert ends first in women’s division

Two past champions again claimed top finishes in Saturday’s Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb.

Cameron Wagner raced to the top of Scotts Bluff National Monument in 6 minutes, 57 seconds, shaving 23 seconds off his 2021 race-winning time of 7:20.

“He was within a few seconds of having the all-time fastest time,” Daryl Payne, Hill Climb organizer, said.

Wagner added his fifth Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb trophy to his collection with the win. Wagner won the race from 2017 to 2019, and has now won the past two events.

In the women’s division, Angie Hilbert again took the crown with a time of 13:53. She won last year’s race with a time of 13:11. Still, Hilbert was pleased with the win.

“This is not one of my fastest times, but I'll take it,” she said. “I keep getting older, so it keeps getting harder. But, I'm pleased.

“It always feels good to have that win. All this work that you do during the summer, you get a little fun out of it by winning an event like this.”

Hilbert said there is no real secret to her success.

“I get out and ride my bike four or five times a week and I come up to the monument maybe two or three times a week,” she said. “I just get out and train. I get on my bike and go.”

Hilbert competes in several other races during the summer. Most recently, she competed in the Robidoux Rendezvous. Hilbert finished the 25-mile course in 2:08:29.56 for first place in her age group and eighth overall.

Hilbert doesn’t look at it like competition, she said. She is just out there having a good time.

“Riding bikes is fun, and it’s great exercise,” she said.

Between the men’s and women’s divisions there were 15 riders who competed in the Hill Climb. The number of riders is down still from before the pandemic, but Payne said he was pleased with the turnout.

“There's been a downward trend. We were lucky to get it in last year because of COVID. If you miss a couple years, you lose some regulars,” he said.

Payne, though, said there was no shortage of talent in this year’s race.

“We had some really top-notch riders,” he said.

2022 Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb

Men’s Division By Age Group

10 and under – Truman Butcher, 18:52.

10-15 – 1, Matthew Ciesielski, 10:26; 2, Joel Brown, 13:54.

19-29 – Justin Brester, 9:04.

30-39 – Cameron Wagner, 6:57.

40-49 – Dan de Peyer, 13:28.

5-59 – 1, Greg Tomlinson, 8:31; 2, Travis Lambert, 12:28; 3, Mark Schwartzkopf, 17:51.

60-69 – 1, Doug Vance, 12:08: 2, Tom Smith, 12:16.

70 and over – 1, Merlin Anderson, 10:35; 2, Daryl Payne, 17:02.

Women’s Division By Age Group

30-39 – Allison Wagner, 14:42.

50-59 – Angie Hilbert, 13:53.

70 and over – Judy Wilson, 18:23.