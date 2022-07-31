REACH delivers clubs to Gering golf

After being named a recipient of the PGA REACH’s Clubs FORE Youth program in March, the Gering High School girls golf team received their Callaway clubs and pushcarts on Monday, July 25.

“It’s great to be out here. We’re trying to make our footprint across the entire state and to get out here in Gering,” PGA REACH Nebraska Managing Director Seth Scollard said. “They’ve got a great golf program and great PGA Professionals out here so we’re excited to be out here.”

The clubs weren’t used too much on Monday as the athletes will need to get used to them, but Gering junior Jaylei Cervantes said they will be used more throughout the year.

“They’re nice, they’re definitely something new but I definitely think throughout the year we can all work with them and try and see what we can do with them,” Cervantes said.

Many of the girl golfers in the past were using clubs from garage sales or that were handed down from other family members, so getting a brand new set is exciting for girls coach Jessica Boswell.

“I’m excited that they now get a full set of golf clubs that are the newer technology because we get some girls that come out here with hand-me-down clubs or garage sale clubs that are 10 years old, maybe or not a full set,” Boswell said. “These I think will be good for several of these girls to get a set of golf clubs, obviously the Callaways are a nice club to use.

“Hopefully, this week with the camp, we will get them comfortable using them so they can take advantage year round, not just during golf season.”

The team also began their PGA Professional Instruction on Monday, which started with an assessment to see where the team is at.

“I think these assessments he is going to do will be good just to show them different drills that they can do if they come out on their own and for me as a coach,” Boswell said. “It’ll be good for drills we can use once practice starts both on the putting green as well as the driving range.”

As the week progresses, they may transition to using the new Callaways. The clubs will stay with the school as Scollard hopes it encourages more girls to try out for golf.

“We’re going to do a little assessment throughout the week here and you might start to see those girls transition to those clubs the next couple of days,” Scollard said. “At the end of the day, those clubs are for the school and girls who want to come and try out the game of golf.

“Some of the girls on the team might use them but hopefully it encourages other girls to come try it without having to buy a set of clubs. The school now has a set for the girls and there’s really no excuse to not come out and try it.”

Scollard ran some assessments starting with putting before moving to chipping and driving. Each athlete got a score for their shot as the closer they got to the hole gave them more points.

“We’re going to do a team assessment today (Monday), followed by some instruction on the full swing but the assessment is just about seeing where they are at as a team and then we will reassess on Friday,” Scollard said. The golfers will be using the assessments as a way to not only improve their game, but also to do some team bonding before the season begins.

“I think it’s a really good thing (Scollard) is here before the year starts. We can all start more team bonding together and work together to be a better team as we go through the week,” Cervantes said. “I think our short game all-around, mine included, would definitely go up after we would do the short game throughout the week.”

The instruction will continue through Friday and the season for girls golf will begin on Aug. 23 in Sidney.