Rocheleau inks with Chadron State

Gering’s Sam Rocheleau will follow in the footsteps of his head coach Danny O’Boyle and attend Chadron State College to play football after signing Wednesday, Feb. 2 with the Division II school.
Coach O’Boyle, who played football at Chadron State from 2012-2016 himself, said Rocheleau will do great with the Eagles.
“He definitely worked hard to get here,” O’Boyle said. “It is a great community to support him along the way. We were fortunate to play a small part in the process and going up there he has great training and a strength coach which he can build on. He is a quick learner, and I know he will master their schemes early on, and he will give him a chance to play in their program for sure. He is a guy that will work hard to earn everything that he will get. They are getting a great kid, a hard-worker, and ultimately, they will get a leader.”
Rocheleau said once he made a visit, he saw that Chadron State was the one.
“When I went on the visit, I liked the campus and everything. I felt at home when I went, and I knew when I went on that visit, that was the one,” he said. “I was looking at Doane and Wesleyan and a couple others, but when I went to Chadron, I liked what they had, the programs they offered, and just everything they do. It felt right.”
Playing college football is a big step for Rocheleau.
“It is a big step that I have wanted to take for a while,” he said. “Always playing sports in high school, I guess I accomplished what I wanted.”
A big thing was that the scheme that they run was similar to what Gering runs. Rocheleau said he is pegged to play along the offensive line.
“It is a lot similar to what we have here in Gering,” he said. “I think it is cool that I am going to the same school as my coach and he would say, too, it is a pretty good program and he had a great time, so I am looking forward to it.”
Rocheleau is grateful to have played under O’Boyle’s tutorage the last two years.
“It has been a lot of different things, but I think (Coach O’Boyle) has a lot to bring to Gering and it has showed,” Rocheleau said. “Everyone is starting to buy in what he has and I want to see everyone keep it going and keep on building on what we have and it will be really good.”
Rocheleau said the future looks bright for Gering football.
“The program is going to keep building and I see a lot of the younger guys putting in the work and will keep building and building," he said. "It will just get better and better because everyone is buying into the program.”
Rocheleau not only participated in football at Gering, but he was a multi-sport athlete. He did football all four years, played basketball for the past three years before going out for wrestling this year, and in the spring, he is doing soccer this year while he participated in track the previous two years.
The Chadron State signee said his goal for wrestling is to make state and it has been interesting.
“Wrestling has been a whole different experience and it will help in the long run,” he said.
Rocheleau doesn’t have a planned major as he finishes his last semester at Gering. He did say it will be hard to not wear that blue and gold color after he graduates, but he is ready for the next chapter.
“It will be hard (not to wear the blue and gold),” he said. “I am going to miss the colors and I am going to miss the school and everything.”