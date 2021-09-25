Scottsbluff Bearcats host Alliance, Gering Bulldogs

Alliance will have their next match in Kearney on Thursday, Sept. 23 before joining Scottsbluff at the Hastings Invite the following day.

Alliance will work on their in-game mechanics before they head to Kearney.

“From what I’ve seen today, we are going to work on more lobs and trying not to force the shot as much,” said Mills.

Scottsbluff will focus on setting their lineups as the season starts to get closer to playoffs.

“It just comes down to lineups this time of year, and we are just trying to get things settled. You want your doubles to be settled before you get to GNAC and state, so that’s our biggest challenge right now,” Emerick said. “I think that we are probably settled at No. 2 doubles, and I think that we’re going to shift a few players around to kind of experiment with two singles positions and No. 1 doubles.”

Gering will have over a week off and will have their next match when they host Alliance and Scottsbluff at the Scottsbluff tennis courts.

“We’ll play in a slightly different format since I’m hosting it,” Swank said. “We’ll do the state format on that and that’s two out of three sets.”