Scottsbluff boys used a big fourth quarter to move past Gering

It took a huge fourth quarter for the Scottsbluff boys to pull off a 64-56 win over Gering on Saturday.
Through three quarters of play, Gering had the 44-40 lead.
Six Bearcats reached the scoring column in the first quarter. Tyler Harre, Tate Talkington and Izaiah Mendoza each nailed a 3-pointer as Scottsbluff scored 17 points in the opening quarter.
Meanwhile, Jack Franklin provided most of the offensive spark for Gering to start the game connecting on two 3-pointers as Scottsbluff went into the second with the 17-8 lead.
The tide turned in the second as Gering knocked down four treys in the quarter. Eli Marez canned two, while Kaden Bohnsack and Franklin each added one to cut the lead to 27-25 at the half.
The Bulldogs offense kept rolling in the third. Max Greeley canned two threes and scored eight points in the third, and Franklin added seven to give Gering the 44-40 advantage to start the fourth./
Scottsbluff, though, found its footing on offense in the final frame scoring 24 points including seven from Harre and six from Trevor Schwartz. Gering could only muster 12 in the final frame as Scottsbluff closed out the win from the charity stripe.
Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team made some adjustments that changed the momentum in its favor.
“I thought we just attacked the rim fairly well. We got some offensive rebounds. We were able to get a couple stops and forced them into some tough shots and able to go get a bucket after,” he said.
Gullion said anytime teams play a rival school all bets are off.
“I know we get a team’s best shot in a game like this no matter what’s been going on throughout the season. I thought Gering did some stuff that caused us fits. Definitely, when they switched to zone it caused us a lot of struggles. We didn’t shoot the ball real great, we turned it over a little too much. I was just happy with our kids competing and finding a way to win,” Gullion said.
Three Bearcats scored in double figures led by Harre with 18. Schwartz added 13 and Kellon Harris had 11.
Gering’s Franklin led all scorers with 20 points including four 3-pointers and Greeley added 15.
Gering is back in action Tuesday, Jan. 26 when they host Torrington, and travel to Bayard on Thursday. Scottsbluff hosts Casper Natrona on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Scottsbluff 17 10 13 24 — 64
Gering 8 17 19 12 — 56
Scottsbluff
Tyler Harre 18, Kellon Harris 11, Trevor Schwartz 13, Jackson Ostdiek 1, James Bruner 6, Tate Talkington 8, Izaiah Mendoza 6, Kaedon Patton 1.