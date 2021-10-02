Scottsbluff tennis wins both duals in triangular

The Bearcats downed Gering 4-1 and coach Darren Emerick said he feels his team is right where they are supposed to be at this point in the season.

“We’re where we want to be right now. This for us is the pretty typical arc of our season,” Emerick said. “We start off a little rough comparatively because we work on a lot of skills stuff, then we come together and our doubles teams start to gel toward the end of the season. So I’m really pleased where we’re at as we head to GNAC and state.”

Gering had over a week off to prepare for this triangular as they hadn’t played since Scottsbluff held theirs on Saturday, Sept. 18. Alliance would win their final dual 3-2 against their Bulldog counterparts in Gering.

“Our singles guys, they’re our experienced guys, they both won. Noah (Moreno) and Carver Hauptman from Alliance, they always go back and forth, they’re always within one or two games,” Swank said. “I told them they’d make a great doubles team but they’re both really good. Both singles won and doubles played decently against Alliance. I’m happy with singles and doubles overall.”

Even though the triangular was held by Gering, it was senior night for the Bearcats.