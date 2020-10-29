Scottsbluff tops Gering 34-12

“I’m extremely proud of our guys. They fought extremely hard all night,” O’Boyle said. “We felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game. We came out and executed our game plan really well. In the first half we had a couple of calls that didn’t go our way that hurt us quite a bit. It just seems like we couldn’t recover from that. We just kind of had that black cloud over us all game, but we kept pushing, kept moving the ball. We had plenty of opportunities to flip the field and make a run at them and I think we did. It’s just too bad we don’t have any more games. We waited until week nine to play our best football. But overall, I’m extremely proud of these guys. We definitely set ourselves up to move forward in the future.”