Scottsbluff's Escamilla signs with WNCC soccer

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Scottsbluff’s Jason Escamilla is headed to college to play his sport of passion, after signing with Western Nebraska Community College on Monday.

Escamilla, a valuable member of the Scottsbluff boys’ soccer team who punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first-time in 12 years, is excited to continue playing the sport he has grown up playing.

“I think the main thing that interested me in being a WNCC Cougar is how close it is to home,” Escamilla said. “I really enjoy staying here in Scottsbluff so I figured playing here in Scottsbluff with the sport that I love will be even better.”

The decision to attend WNCC was made easier since his brother Jerry played for the Cougars in 2019 and spring of 2021.

“It made me feel a lot more comfortable going there,” Escamilla said. “I know if I went to a different school it would be a bit more of a challenge. I would have to understand it more. Going here I am more familiar with it and it helps me a lot more.”

Soccer was an easy decision of Jason even though he also thrived at tennis.

“As much as I enjoy tennis, I always liked soccer more,” Escamilla said. “I have been playing soccer ever since I was a kid.”

Escamilla closed out his high school soccer career in helping the Bearcats to the state tournament. Despite the loss in penalty kicks, Escamilla said it was a great season.

“That was one of the best experiences that I have ever had,” he said. “Being able to make it to the state tournament in general was really fun and to experience it with my team, I was really happy to be able to go there with the last time with them.”

Now, after finishing up a fabulous soccer career, Escamilla doesn’t have to stay goodbye as he gets ready to head over to the Cougar team and play the sport he loves for another two years.

“For me it is a really big deal and something I have always dreamed of ever since seeing my brother play at the collegiate level,” he said. “I have looked up to him and wanted to do the same things. Finally, being able to achieve it means a lot.

Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said Escamilla was one of those players that plays hard and overcame a mid-season injury and helped the Bearcats to the state tournament.

“First and foremost, this is what I say about a lot of kids that we send to WNCC and the first thing is he is a great kid,” Rock said. “He is a great student and he is passionate about what he does and what he pursues. He has brought that leadership to our program. He is always trying to get better. He never shies away from anything. It is unfortunate he got injured in the middle of the year, but he worked incredibly hard to get back to the team through rehab and he was able to contribute the second half of the year. He has worked hard on his craft. He has worked hard to get better. He is athletic and he is incredibly quick so he will bring a lot of that to WNCC.”

For WNCC coach Todd Rasnic, Escamilla brings speed to the team as well as his positive personality.

“We look first for good people. I think it is important to be an excellent athlete, but it is also extremely important that you have some personal character,” Rasnic said. “That is one of the first things I look at in an athlete to see if they are a guy that carries themselves well. On top of that, his skill-set is something that will be beneficial. We have a lot of guys who are big and strong that are able to body up and knock players around, but what we are always looking for is some of these guys that are a bit smaller but have good wheels. He has a lot of speed. He has speed to burn and that is helpful in our conference. You don’t get hit if you can outrun everyone. We will utilize his skill-set the best way that we can and hopefully we will see him producing for the team in short order.”