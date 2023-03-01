LINCOLN — Gering senior Patricia Woolsey was the lone member of the Scottsbluff/Gering team to compete in the consolation finals Saturday during the NSAA state boys and girls swim meet.

In the final meet of her prep career, the Seacats veteran finished 15th overall in the girls 500 yard free in the Devaney Center.

Woolsey, who competed in the state meet in all four years, finished in a time of 5 minutes, 32. 41 seconds.

Westside sophomore Elaina Kratky was the top individual for the consolation race. She finished in 5:18.92 and placed ninth overall for the meet.

Marian sophomore Alaira Hadford won the state title in the event with a time of 5:02.52, just 0.06 second faster than LSE junior Natalya Woods in the finals, which featured eight competitors.

Woolsey’s two points in the event are what the Seacats girls earned for the weekend meet.

Westside and Marian tied for the girls state championship as both programs finished with 339 points.

Lincoln Southwest and Millard North were third and fourth, respectively.

The Seacats boys qualified for the state meet in three relays and two individual events, but did not compete in either the finals or consolation round on Saturday.

Creighton Prep rolled to the boys championship with 423.5 points, and Elk South-Elk North was second with 274.5.

Lincoln East and Westside placed third and fourth overall, respectively.