Second-half rally gives Gering girls 65-55 win over Trailblazers

“Sid Winkler hit a three and then Kara Aguallo hit a three, and they opened us up to that six or seven point lead,” he said. “I think we were relaxed after that. We started executing the offense and then we knocked down a lot of free throws tonight. Overall, our third quarter was our best quarter of the year, and that’s where we separated. We continued to play well enough to knock down some shots and make free throws down the stretch.”

Defense also played a big factor in the win for Gering, Land said.

“I think our press bothered them a little bit. We got him to turn the ball over in the full court (press), and we took advantage of a couple of quick runs. Once we developed that 10 point lead, I think we played even better. Credit to our kids for hanging in there. We talked about, you got to hit some shots against that 1-2-2 zone. We don’t see a lot of 1-2-2 zone defenses. We put in a new offense just last night at practice. We got some cutters in the middle, we found them a few times and we were able to drive and score. Overall, it was a really good performance from our kids.”

Despite landing in foul trouble fairly early in the third, Land said Nikki Todd played a great defensive game.