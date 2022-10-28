Seiler 3-peats as cross country champion, Gering teams finish sixth

Schools from all classes ended their season at the State Cross Country Meet at Kearney Country Club on Friday.

Several schools managed to qualify both their teams for the state contest with Gering, Hemingford, Sidney, and Garden County qualifying both their teams, and the Scottsbluff, Chadron and Bridgeport girls teams qualifying.

In the Class B race, Scottsbluff and Gering both had runners qualify with the Gering boys and girls both bringing full teams along with the Scottsbluff girls.

Hans Bastron of Scottsbluff finished in 21st place with a time of 17:17.20, and James Adams finished in 69th place with a time of 18:46.20.

“James and Hans had a good day, it wasn’t their best day but they were competitive. It’s nice that they got another chance to run at the state meet course and at the state meet. After the meet talking to them they’re already looking forward to making it back next year,” Scottsbluff coach Aaron Carrizales said.

The Bearcat girls finished twelfth in the team standings lead by Kaylee Charboneau in 26th, Jamie Modec in 54th and Emilee Bently in 63rd.

“On the girls’ side, they competed well today, we have three girls who hadn’t run cross country at all before. So it was a split team of returners of newcomers, and I felt like all of them did well and came together at the right time,” Carrizales said.

The Gering boys and girls had matching sixth place team finishes, with the boys being led by Bryce Carillo in 17th, Nathan Seiler in 29th, and Axton Stone in 38th.

“I thought the kids ran great today, we wanted to come out and not worry about time or place, we wanted to run a great meet and put our best performance out there,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “I felt like both the boys and girls races were competitive compared to years past. I felt like we did well, we wanted to finish higher than sixth, but we ran the best we could run and we’re happy with that.”

One of the standout performances was Gering’s Maddie Seiler winning her third consecutive Class B state title and finishing her high school career medaling all four years at state.

“I’m just overwhelmed with emotion, and being a senior and knowing that was my last race with my team, I still have a couple more but that’s the last one with those girls in a cross country race. I just wanted to perform well with my team,” Seiler said. “My team did well, Jadyn (Scott) placed fifth when she was ranked much lower, which is amazing, and it’s great to see all of them compete hard one last time.”

Seiler has not only been a top level athlete in cross country and on the track, but a positive influence at Gering as well.

“It’s been a lot of fun having her on the team, a lot of people, rightly so, will look at the results and say she’s a great runner. But on top of that she;s a great student, teammate, and friend. So many things about her that have been fun to be around for the last several years, and what she brings to our programs with being a great person,” Marez said. “For her to be successful in her performances has been extra special, and I’ve been grateful to coach her and see her get stronger and work through adversity.”

As a three time state champion, Seiler is amongst a small group of cross country athletes in Nebraska to have accomplished that.

“I’m just doing what I do. I love to run and I love being around people who enjoy this sport as much as I do,” Seiler said. “Knowing that, I want someone to want to go out and three-peat like I did, because that’s what this is about. I’m glad I left this mark for Gering and Western Nebraska, but I want girls as a running community to want to strive to do what I did, or do more. I hope I inspired others to do the same.”