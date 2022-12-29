Seiler finishes high school XC career with PR mark

Madison Seiler is putting her name up there among some of the best runners in the Panhandle and Gering High School after capturing her third straight Nebraska Class B individual cross country state title in October.

While Seiler captured her third straight individual title, her biggest time came a month later at the NXR Heartland Regional championships Nov. 13 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when she set a personal record in running the 5,000 meters in 18 minutes, 20.3 seconds.

Before that, she had a personal record of 18:27.6 at the Ogallala Invite this past year.

All-in-all, she won every meet she was in except the opening meet of the year at the John Martin Invite in Colorado, where she took second, and the final race in Sioux Falls when she finished 45th in that PR time among 232 runners in her class and over 1,000 runners overall.

For her efforts on the cross country circuit, Seiler was named the Star-Herald Girls Runner of the Year.

Seiler said that she was pleased with how she ran in that prestigious race in Sioux Falls.

“My last race, I ran in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and my first mile was almost a PR. I went out too fast but I am thrilled to be running 30 seconds faster on that course than last year,” she said. “That was in November and there were some fast girls there and it was super fun to run with those girls. I placed 45th out of 1,000 girls, so it was exciting because there were so many great runners.”

The competition at the NXR Heartland meet saw some extremely talented girls.

“It was some of the best schools in the Midwest region and I got to race against girls that are going Division I,” Seiler said. “There was this one girl that ran at NIKE nationals and placed fourth and I got to race against her and she won the meet.”

The winning time of the NXR Heartland was 16:44.70 and was run by Abbey Nechanicky. There were 23 runners that ran under 18 minutes in the championship division so what Seiler did in that race was unbelievable to get a PR.

“I wasn’t expecting to go out that fast. I was just racing with everyone, but I was pleased with my time,” she said. “I wish I could have broke 18 minutes, but now I know and I have learned and I am only going to get better from here. I am excited for track season.”

Just some facts about Seiler’s run this year at the NXR Heartland meet, during her freshman year, she ran a 19:51 and finished 72nd. That was the only time she ran because that was when COVID hit.

Still, Seiler couldn’t have asked for a better running career and she enjoyed her final year on the cross country courses in the region.

“I would describe it as a joyful and thankful senior season,” she said. “I am of course sad but also happy that I got to end it at the state championship and also to have my teammate (Jadyn Scott) right there beside me with a medal as well. That was exciting and to place sixth in the team race where that was our goal to be in that top group. I feel like the season went very well for me. It was a good season.”

That is the thing about Seiler, she is a team person. At the Scottsbluff Bearcat XC Festival, Seiler’s team mentality took center stage as after the meet at the awards ceremony, she had to take a selfie with all the medal winners. She said she can’t believe that her time of running cross country for the Bulldogs has come to an end.

“It is crazy and no words can describe it. It is unbelievable and I am thankful to have my coaches and just to have the opportunity to do that,” she said. “Definitely coming off of last year’s injury where I didn’t think I could do that (run and win state). Then this year I just wanted to do good timewise and my time wasn’t amazing at state, but I went out to compete and that is what I did.”

The one thing about Seiler is that she competed and as a younger runner, she learned from her upperclassman and wanted to be like them. She is hoping that she has helped the younger runners in their running just like she did when she was a sophomore in high school.

“My parents and I have been talking about that. I remember my sophomore year in track that there were older girls that were juniors and seniors and I loved running with them,” she said. “I knew they will be gone next year and they inspired me like I want to beat them and I feel like those girls made me better. So I am hoping that I am doing that for these younger classmates.”

The amazing thing about Seiler is she didn’t like running when she was younger. But the COVID pandemic helped her realize that running passion.

“I did not like running my freshman year. I hated it. It is terrible and I didn’t want to do it the next year,” she said. “But then I had a great season of training in the summer after my freshman season because of COVID because there was nothing to do but run and I kind of fell in love with it and felt like I didn’t have to push myself continually and run all these crazy miles, 20 to 25 miles a week was where I was at. I ended up having a really great sophomore season and that inspired me to say ‘wow. I think I can really do this in college.’ Then my junior year came around and it was tough and I didn’t know what I wanted to do. Now, it confirmed that I can run in college and I feel like I will always love it, it is just a great way to relax.”

The great thing about Seiler is she is still getting faster and improving.

“I knew as a senior runner, our bodies will change compared to the boys. The boys get faster while girls actually get slower,” she said. “So, for me to consistently get faster from coming from a freshman to a senior where my time was over a minute faster than my freshman year, I feel like I am still going to get faster and I have so much to look forward to.”

Seiler signed to continue her running at the college level with Kennesaw State University, which is located in Georgia. She said that it is far from home and her original plan was possibly to run at Nebraska, but things all changed when she went on a visit.

“It is crazy because I never thought that I would be going Division I. I was planning on staying around here and going to Lincoln, which I wanted to do,” she said. “But looking at Kennesaw, it was like home and I fell in love with the girls right away. They were all great to me and coach Adam Bray was totally amazing and feels like coach Marez vibes.”

With what Seiler has done in her high school career, there has been comparisons of Seiler to another great Gering runner in Sara (Ensrud) Vaughn, who went to run at the Division I level and also went to the Olympics.

“I definitely strive to be like Sara all the time,” she said. “She was a phenomenal runner and knowing that I am up there at the level that she competed in is super exciting. I can only move forward from here.”

And she is moving forward. She isn’t done with running at Gering just yet. She still has the track and field season ahead of her, but she is already training for that as she is planning on doing some indoor meets and going to the indoor national tournament. She has high goals for this year in track.

“I am already training for track and me and my family are going to go down and do some indoor meets in Lincoln and then we are going to an indoor national meet to see if I can break five minutes in the mile. That is my goal,” she said. “For the two-mile I want to break the school record, which is 11 minutes flat, which is totally doable. Those are my goals right now. I am not sure about the 800 because that is always up in the air where some days I like it or I don’t like it. I am hoping to run a 2:15 or 2:16.”

The hardest part, though, is she will miss running with the blue and gold on after she graduates in May. Seiler said it has been an exciting and enjoyable time at Gering.

“I definitely will miss it,” she said. “I know there is nothing going to replace my teammates and coaches, but I think next year will be super exciting with girls that love to run even more than I love to run. It will be a different experience and I am super excited for that.”

2022 Girls Cross Country All-Region Teams Runner of the Year: Madison Seiler, Gering Coach of the Year: Jayme Clark, Hemingford First Team Madison Seiler, Gering Jadyn Scott, Gering Talissa Tanquary, Sidney Dakota Hortsman, Hemingford Micaiah Fuller, Chadron Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff Second Team Makinley Fuller, Chadron Cecilia Barron, Morrill Madison Ribble, Bridgeport Jamie Modec, Scottsbluff Axi Benish, Leyton Carlye Kresl, Hemingford Third Team Aurora Hinman, Hemingford Alexis Hill, Bridgeport Emma Witte, Chadron Jentsyn Fuller, Chadron Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville Demi Seelhoff, Gering Fourth Team Madison Herbel, Gering Jenna Davis, Gering Grace Pyle, Chadron Rheo Dykstra, Sidney Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff Emily Bentley, Scottsbluf