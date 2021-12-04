Sterkel helping Briar Cliff basketball (copy)

At Regis, Sterkel is ranked 15th in 3-pointers made with 121 and had over 600 career points.

Regis, which is located in Denver and just a hop, skip, and a jump from her Colorado home, was a time that that she won’t forget.

“It was intense and competitive at Regis,” Sterkel said. “Expectations were high and the program was quite structured. I have so many fun memories (from on and off the court) that I’ll cherish forever.”

With just one year left to play college basketball, she is hoping to make her final year at Briar Cliff memorable. Her goal is to cut down some nets, win the GPAC and go to the national tournament.

So far, Briar Cliff is headed that way with their 3-1 conference start.

The hardest thing for her, though, is being away from home. But, she said being 23 years old is a lot easier being far from home than just out of high school.

“I think being 23 years old makes it a lot less difficult than what it would be at 18 years old,” she said. “I have never been this far away from home, so it has definitely been an adjustment. In the hard times, I rely on my faith.”