Strong serving leads WNCC over Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Erica Fava finished with a triple-double including 22 points and eight ace serves as the No. 18 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team recorded a 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 win over Casper College Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Casper, Wyoming.

WNCC finished the match with 15 ace serves among the team. Fava had eight, while Julia Moccellin and Mariah Fukumoto each had two aces, and Macey Boggs, AnaKaren Chavez, and Hyleigh Fornstrom each had one.

WNCC head coach Binny Canales said the team played well in the match, especially serving and blocking.

“I thought we played really good,” he said. “Our warm-up was kind of choppy, but when the scoreboard was turned on, they started playing really well. That was probably one of our better serving games. We actually blocked really well, too.”

Serving was definitely the key as the Cougars had many service runs to help them open the sets up. The first set saw Fava serve seven straight to lead WNCC to a 7-1 lead. WNCC led 21-12 at one time before watching Casper slice the lead to 21-18 before the Cougars won 25-20.

The second set saw a back-and-forth contest. WNCC held a slim 11-10 lead until Fava served four points for a 16-10 lead. WNCC went on to win 25-17.