Tennis falls twice in Scottsbluff triangular

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted their final triangular on Saturday against the Gering and Alliance Bulldogs. The Bearcats finished 2-0, Alliance split and Gering went 0-2.

Scottsbluff defeated Alliance in the first duel of the afternoon 8-1. The only win for Alliance was at 1 doubles as Carver Hauptman and Kysen Walker defeated Oliver Carpenter and Joey Escamilla 8-4.

Alliance and Gering then faced off with Alliance getting the 5-0 win win as they played in state format.

Gering has been mixing their lineups around so that the younger players can get the experience they will see later on.

“We’re building, I’ve been saying that the whole year. I’ve got some guys that are working hard and making games competitive. We’ve had years where we’ve not won games. We’re winning some matches, losing others 8-3, 8-4, we’re competing,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “That’s all I can ask the guys. I’ve been mixing my younger guys into higher spots to get the experience and they’re doing well. I’m really pleased with where my guys are at in the building process.”

After Alliance, Scottsbluff ended the day with Gering, who they played in state format as they get into the mentality for the state tournament.

“We’re playing Gering in state format, which is great in just starting to get that mental preparation for state,” Bearcat coach Hannah Liptac said. “We play that best two out of three instead of the one so playing Gering in state format is great practice for us and we’ll continue to try and play at a high level every time we come out here.”

The matchup between Gering and Scottsbluff saw the Bearcats sweep matches, going 5-0.

Gering will be off until Monday, Sept. 26, when they travel for a dual at North Platte.

“We’ve got a week, I will have some kids challenged. I always believe in having the opportunity and I have some new kids that might want to try to get into whatever varsity is,” Swank said. “Varsity changes day by day because of kids’ situations and not showing up to practice and things like that. I’ve got my set six that I try to have but we will work on basics, get the serve toss out front and we just keep hammering. I just want to win a match at state, that’s my goal.”