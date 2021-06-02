The Blue team pulls out 95-88 win in the Panhandle Prep All-Star game

In a game full of all-stars, Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue shined the brightest.

Guerue's blue team won a seesaw battle over the red team, 95-88.

Guerue said the honor was unexpected because of the talent on both squads.

“Each team had tremendous players,” she said. “It was a blast to play with the best around in the Panhandle and going against each other one last time. It was a great way to go out,”

Guerue, though, said her competitiveness helped make her stand out.

“I want to be the best in everything I do,” she said. “It really wasn’t about the award. This was my last time playing and I was going to leave it all out there.”

Guerue played with a heavy heart. Her dad Josh Guerue was supposed to coach her one last time, but an emergency kept him from being at the game.

Guerue said it was hard not having her dad there to share the moment with her.

“I was really disappointed. I knew he really wanted to be here. I did it for him and my family,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to come or not. I’m glad I did and was able to do this.