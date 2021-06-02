The Blue team pulls out 95-88 win in the Panhandle Prep All-Star game

In a game full of all-stars, Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue shined the brightest.
Guerue's blue team won a seesaw battle over the red team, 95-88.
Guerue said the honor was unexpected because of the talent on both squads.
“Each team had tremendous players,” she said. “It was a blast to play with the best around in the Panhandle and going against each other one last time. It was a great way to go out,”
Guerue, though, said her competitiveness helped make her stand out.
“I want to be the best in everything I do,” she said. “It really wasn’t about the award. This was my last time playing and I was going to leave it all out there.”
Guerue played with a heavy heart. Her dad Josh Guerue was supposed to coach her one last time, but an emergency kept him from being at the game.
Guerue said it was hard not having her dad there to share the moment with her.
“I was really disappointed. I knew he really wanted to be here. I did it for him and my family,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to come or not. I’m glad I did and was able to do this.
Guerue earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the Panhandle Prep All-Star game on Friday. Guerue finished with 17 points, and was 5-for-7 from the charity stripe.
The blue team came out on fire scoring 26 first-quarter points with five from Sidney’s Karly Sylvester, who dominated in the paint.
The blue team’s scoring output slowed a bit in the second scoring 16 points and giving up 28 to the red team in a seesaw battle.
The blue team went into the locker at halftime with a 42-40 lead.
Both teams had a strong third quarter. The red team won the battle offensively with 31 points led by Scottsbluff’s Izzy Wright. Wright scored 10 points in the third including two 3-pointers.
Guerue scored 10 third-quarter points, and Sylvester added 8.
The red team went into the fourth with a 71-69 lead.
The fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the game with both teams keeping up the torrid pace.
Sylvester put the team on her back in the fourth and willed her team to win. Sylvester dominated in the paint scoring 11 points to lead the blue team in their 26-point fourth quarter.
Cali Wright had a big fourth quarter for the red team scoring seven of 11 points.
Red Team 12 28 31 17 — 88
Blue Team 26 16 27 26 — 95
Red Team
Jayden Kanno 5, Izzy Wright 21, Shelby Thurin 2, Grace Burry 9, Kiara Aguallo 4, Makena Chambers 7, Morgan Jaggers 8, Cloey Fries 11, Cali Wright 11, Courtney Rowley 6, Michaela Moorehouse 4.
Blue Team
Karlee Juhnke 11, Sydney Nein 2, Kaesha Davis 9, Kyla Walker 5, Libby Schaefer 11, Kodee Rempp 4, Ella Draper 4, Jayla Brehmer 6, Ilycia Guerue 17, Hallie Cochran 2, Karly Sylvester 24.