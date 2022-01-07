The long road back

Girls’ Class B champion Maddie Seiler crossed the finish line last October at the Kearney Country Club to win her second straight Girls Cross Country Championship, but for Seiler, even standing on the starting line in Kearney was not something she was expecting to do at the beginning of the season.

In the summer leading up to the cross country season, Seiler suffered an ankle injury that kept her out of most of the 2021 season.

“It was last summer, and we were just playing in a basketball tournament in the area, and there was a leak in the ceiling,” Seiler said. “It was sort of a freak accident, and my ankle slipped on the wet spot and then caught the dry area and it kind of just rolled and broke.

“It was definitely weird and I knew something was wrong as soon as it happened because I’ve never had ankle problems from playing basketball since fourth grade. They were saying it was a sprained ankle and I was like, ‘I know my body, and I know this is something more severe than a sprained ankle.’”

Although Seiler’s ankle injury during the summer was a major setback, it is not in her DNA to be out of running for long.