Top sports stories of 2021

Gering sports had a wild ride over the past year as athletes finally got back to competing in front of crowds as the year went on. There were nail-biter games and stories of perseverance. If anything is certain, it’s that Gering athletes come to compete.

Here are some of the top sports stories from the past year in rough chronological order.

Gering wrestlers win team title; Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia wins fourth state title

The Gering Bulldogs made history in February by winning the Class B state wrestling team title without having a single individual state champion on the team. The 2021 team title was also the school’s first since 1997, making it an especially proud year for Gering wrestling.

Advocate says NSAA wronged deaf Gering wrestler