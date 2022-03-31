Torrington blanks Gering girls

It wasn’t the most ideal conditions to play a soccer match on Tuesday, March 29, in Torrington, Wyoming, with about an inch of snow on the ground, but the Torrington and Gering girls soccer teams battled the elements and played a shortened game due to weather conditions.

In the end, the Torrington girls picked up their first win of the season in scoring three second-half goals to get the 3-0 win over a Gering girls’ team that is going through a rebuilding year. Gering currently has 11 players, and Tuesday’s match was a 9v9 contest.

Torrington coach Dave Cummings said his team played well and he credited not only his team, but the Gering girls for playing hard through the conditions.

“I thought we played really well,” Cummings said. “First of all, we played sort of a weather-shortened match because we had about an inch of snow on the ground, and the coaches were willing to play, so we shortened the match for the safety of the girls.

“Overall, I thought our girls did a good job given the adverse conditions of the weather. They showed up and were ready to play. They came out and started strong and was pretty much able to control the ball pretty much the whole match.”

Gering coach Natalie Prokop said her team played well considering that the team has just 11 players.

“We played pretty well for being low on numbers and trying to rebuild the program,” Prokop said. “We have some really good girls on the team that just want to play soccer and have a good time. We have a tough season because of low numbers, but the girls have a lot of grit and play with a lot of heart. They are doing awesome for me.”

Cummings said this was a good win for the team as they start to get to the heart of their conference schedule.

“It was a very good win,” he said. “The first win of the season, in my view, is always the hardest one to get. It was good to get that monkey off our back as we get ready for our first conference game on Friday.”

The big thing in the game was the fact that both teams are struggling with numbers. Cummings said they are used to a full varsity and JV roster, but they are only going to have half of a JV squad this year.

“It was a good match for both teams, and I appreciate the Gering ladies never gave up,” Cummings said. “They just kept battling and working. I appreciate seeing them playing that way in a situation where it would be so easy for them to stop playing. They did not do that.”

Neither team could muster any score in the first half as the two teams entered intermission knotted at 0-0.

The second half, with Torrington having the wind at their back, scored three times. The Trailblazers' first goal came off the foot of Makenzie Schwartzkopf for the 1-0 lead. Torrington made it 2-0 when Jade Brothwell scored. The Trailblazers added their final goal with 27 seconds remaining as center back Katie Johnson booted the ball into the back of the net.

Prokop said this was a game where her players competed hard through the adversity of a limited roster and weather conditions. Torrington had 15 to 20 shots on goal while Gering had one shot on goal. That one shot came from Erica Tovar.

A big reason for the low score was the play of sophomore goalkeeper Aaralyn Urwin. Prokop said she had 12 or 14 saves in the match.

“Aaralyn, our goalkeeper, had some awesome saves,” Prokop said. “We had snow on the ground, and it was slick and windy and cold, and she had some amazing saves back there in the goal. She is doing super awesome.”

Prokop said it has been an unusual year, but if any girls want to come out to the team, they will gladly welcome more players in this rebuilding year. Depending on injuries, Gering has around 11 or 12 girls on the roster at this time.

“We will take more girls if they want to come out,” Prokop said.

Gering, 0-3, will next be in action on Thursday, March 31, when they travel to Douglas while Torrington, 1-3, will travel to Douglas on Friday for a key conference match.