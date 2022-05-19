Track athletes and coaches prepare for state meet

With the track and field season coming to an end, local coaches and athletes hope to see their hard work realized with a good result at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

With the field of athletes narrowed down to the few that managed to qualify at districts, every athlete will be facing the toughest competition they have faced throughout the season.

With a total of 15 entries, the Scottsbluff Bearcats hope to make a large impression with the athletes they have brought to Burke Stadium.

“We have several kids that are positioned to place, or finish their season on a high note in individual events,” coach Shelby Aaberg said. “We’re really excited about both the boys and girls 4x400 relays. We had an excellent practice at Kearney High School on the drive over here, so we’re definitely looking forward to two great days of track.”

Among other schools, the Gering Bulldogs will be sending eight total entries to the state meet, where they believe they have a chance to put in good results for their eight entries.

“We’re pretty excited, I think the kids we have here have the potential to do really well. We have a chance to medal and the bigger question is what medal we’ll get? I think we’re going to put ourselves in position to finish as high as possible and see if we can get on the medal stand,” Gering coach Rick Marez said.

Coming into their final meet of the year, the teams hope to put all the practice and preparation they have put in this season to good use.

“We’re really excited for our seniors. On the boys’ side, Ransen (Wilkins) and Aaron Price are both looking to end their senior campaign on a high note,” Aaberg said. “On the girls’ side, Mariyah (Avila) has state meet experience, so we’re looking for those kids with experience under their belt to show up and perform when it matters most.”

The Bulldogs believe the tough elemental conditions have helped them be the best team they can coming into the final meet of the year.

“I feel like with the weather we’ve had the last couple months being crazy, mentally that put us in a position to be ready, for whatever conditions we have tomorrow, and I think that’s one of the positives that came with running in the wind and the head or the cold or rain or whatever else there might have been,” Marez said.

Other area schools with entries include Mitchell with five total entries, Bayard with eight, Bridgeport with six, Gordon-Rushville with nine, Hemingford with two, Sidney with 20, Chadron with 16, and Alliance with eight.

State track for Class A and B will begin Wednesday, May 18 and continue Thursday, May 19. The end of day one saw Bulldog Madison Seiler take a third place finish in the 3,200 meter run and Gabrielle Moreno finish eighth in the long jump.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.