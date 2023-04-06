GERING — Danielle Hunter’s list of activities is a rather impressive one.

The eighth grader is involved with softball, track, volleyball and basketball during the year. And that is just seemingly the start of the list.

She also trains about four days a week at the Carpenter Center as part of the Twisters’ Tumbling and Trampoline team.

“I don’t know what attracted me to it,” she said during a team practice on Tuesday night. “Probably just watching gymnastics on TV when I was little.”

It has grown to be one of her favorite sports. In the seven years she has been involved with it, Hunter has rose to the Level 8 competition, one of the highest classes one can obtain in the sport.

The levels are determined by the skills that an individual can perform in a routine.

“At Level 8, you have to be able to do twisting elements,” Twisters coach Nichole Scott said. “Level 9 up to Elites is when you get into your double-tucks, half-in, double-doubles. It’s just higher skill-base.”

Hunter, who is one of the five Level 8 individuals with the Twisters, is among the competitors in a state tournament this weekend at the Cougar Palace on the Western Nebraska Community College campus.

Elite Division competition begins at 6:30 pm. Friday, with Levels 1 through 8 on Saturday. The field consists of four teams from Colorado and two from Nebraska.

“I like showing the work that I put in,” Hunter said. “I also like the adrenaline rush that you get before you compete. The nerves pushes you to do better.”

Level 8 competitors, like Hunter are scored on two passes on floor, mini-trampoline and trampoline routines. Competitors seek a high-enough score in either state or regional competitions to advance to the nationals.

The Twisters have 39 individuals with the program. There is no age limit when someone can start, and the Twisters have participants as young as 7 with the program.

The participation can extend beyond even the high school years. There is a senior division that has had individuals into their 40s, and one individual in that class will be competing this weekend.

Scott said the Twisters program has grown in numbers of the past few years.

“A lot of the younger girls are really getting involved in it,” Scott said. “I have more on my littles team, my lower-level group, than what I have on my high-level teams. It’s just because they’ve watched all these big girls (compete) and they wanted to do what they do,

“With our beginners, we start them out with learning cartwheels, front rolls and back rolls — the basics,” Scott said. “Once they get that down, we try and progress them to being able to do backbends, kick-overs and round-offs. They tend to want to move on quick (to the next level).”

The Twisters offseason is the summer and competition for the program begins around January. The team competes out of Colorado because of the proximity and, Scott said, “we’ve gotten pretty close with the programs (in the state).”

Schott is a former gymnast and also worked as a cheerleading coach before she became involved with the Twisters.

“I love these girls,” she said. “I have a bond with each and every one of them. They all have nicknames, I never call them by their first names. It’s just watching them grow and being able to put hard work into something that they love and get better at it.”