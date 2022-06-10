Two Bulldogs to play in All-Star football game

Scottsbluff has a big weekend ahead as they host not one, but two All-Star games on Saturday. The West Nebraska All-Star volleyball and football games will bring in players from North Platte to Arapahoe on the East team as they face the Panhandle schools of the West.

The first to have arrived were the football teams as they met up before heading to Bearcat Stadium, where the game will be played. The teams took their photos before heading to practice as these seniors are excited to play one last high school football game.

Two Gering athletes will compete in the game as they will both head to Chadron State to play football this next school year. Sam Rocheleau and Tyler Garrett play one last time at the high school level, showcasing their hard work.

Both will be playing as part of the West team, which also has athletes from Mitchell, Morrill, Leyton and cross town rival Scottsbluff among others.

“(Playing in this game) means that even though you are opponents and all kinds of stuff, you can still have some kind of a bond and to be able to play with each other,” Garrett said. “It means that football is so big and we could all come together and play together.”

For all the players though, they all feel their hard work has paid off and it has shown. Many like Gering’s Garrett and Rocheleau are not only playing in this game, but they both signed to play with Chadron State next year.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity. When they texted me, I was very excited but you have to work hard to get here and just hard work pays off and it shows,” Rocheleau said. “Signing with Chadron State and coming to the All-Star game just shows that all of the hard work and all the commitments and sacrifices you put in pays off.”

“It feels pretty cool to have this kind of experience, to be on an All-Star team knowing that you are representing your school and being able to play one last high school game,” Garrett said. “I’m going to enjoy it. Sam is my best friend and just being able to play with him and continue being able to for the next four years, it’s a good thing to have him by my side.”

Rocheleau says it’s a great opportunity to play with people he never got a chance to play with and that this is an experience that everyone should hopefully get in their life.

“It’s a great opportunity to play with all these kids that I never got a chance to play with and it’s going to be an experience that everyone should hopefully get in their life,” Rocheleau said. “I think it’s going to be fun playing with these guys and playing against (the East), it’ll be just like a normal football game.”

The game will be on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

