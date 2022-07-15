Vaughn, Kizzire capture Don Childs Run

The annual Don Childs Memorial 5-mile run was held bright and early Friday morning to start off Oregon Trail Days and it was an eventful race as the top three runners finished the race in about 30 minutes.

Nick Kizzire won the overall title as the former Bayard High School graduate won the Don Childs Run for the second straight year and the sixth time since 2009. Kizzire’s time this year was 27 minutes, 21 seconds.

“I always look forward to this race,” Kizzire said. “It's always competitive with a lot of high school kids and some of the college kids back for the summer. It gets a pretty good turnout and pretty good competition. It is one of my favorite races during the summer.”

Kizzire had a battle for first as Kizzire edged the female overall winner Sara (Ensrud) Vaughn, who finished second overall in 30:06 while third place went to Scottsbluff cross country runner Hans Bastron in 30:21.

“This race here has good competition so running against people like (Sara Vaughn) is fun,” Kizzire said.

For Bastron, he has been competing in this race the past five years. Last year he finished fifth in a time of 31:31. This year, he ran one of his best races nearly breaking the 30-minute mark. In 2019, Bastron finished fifth again in a time of 33:06. In 2018, Bastron finished 13th with a time of 36:48.

“This is special and something you look forward to each year," Bastron said. “It is a good opportunity with good runners out there today. It hasn’t been big numbers like it has been in past years, but it is still a good turnout. It is something to start off Oregon Trail Days with a little excitement.”

And, just to run against Kizzire who is becoming a regular winner of the Don Childs run and Vaughn, who has had a successful running career, running with them and competing right beside them is special. Bastron said Vaughn was giving him encouragement when the two were running neck-in-neck with each other and that is something that he will cherish.

“It is something special; it really is,” Bastron said. “Hopefully someday I can beat Nick Kizzire. I haven’t run against Sara and she is something special, too. It is pretty cool to run with her. She was actually cheering me on mid-race when it was starting to get hard, hoping we could finish together. That didn’t happen. She finished in front of me by a lot.”

For Vaughn, running in the Don Childs run is something that she enjoys doing when she can because this race was one of her favorites when she was in high school and it brings back memories of all the streets that she ran on in her successful high school, college, and professional career.

“This was the first road race I have participated in and I always like to come back and be a part of Oregon Trail Days and run on the streets that I fell in love running,” Vaughn said. “There are lots of memories on these roads and it is super special to come home and see my first track coaches out there and some of my high school teammates. It will always have that special place in my heart to run here on these streets.”

Vaughn doesn’t always have time to run in the Don Childs’ race when she comes back as she has a busy running career of her own that included running her first marathon last September in the Monument Marathon and then her first full marathon in December before the Boston Marathon in April.

In fact, the last time Vaughn ran in the Don Childs’ race was in 2014 in which she won. Her daughter, Ciara, came back and won the race in 2018.

“A lot of time during this time of year, I am in my track season and racing around the country or around the world, so the timing doesn’t work out for me to be in town,” Vaughn said. “So, when it does, that is pretty special. I tried to make it work this year and hopefully more going forward and hopefully coming back more often.”

Vaughn has switched her running a bit and has been running marathons and she said it is a new adventure.

“It is a whole new world,” she said. “It is quite a bit different from track racing and you don’t race quite as often and you can do more fun things like this. I have enjoyed that part of it and not as much traveling away from the family and not so much racing. Getting to try different distances feels like a whole second part of my career.”

Kizzire said while this year the numbers were down with just 74 registered runners down from a year ago when they had 101, he said it is still a race that attracts runners.

“Usually this race is good competition and it is close to home and has become a tradition through the years,” he said. It is always a fun race.”

The desire for Kizzire to keep running is to give the younger runners a challenge to beat him or give him a motivation to keep going to stay on top.

“A little of both really,” Kizzire said. “It is also fun to set an example and encourage them to progress from year-to-year, too.”

Bastron said this race is a sneak peek of what the cross country season will be like in the fall with so many cross country runners taking part.

“It gives me an idea where I am fitness-wise and if I am going to have a good start to the season,” Bastron said. “Also, it gives me a look at some of the competitors that I will have during the season. They run this race and I am able to see if they are doing well, too.”

There were a lot of high school cross country runners that won their division. The female 16-under division was won by Morrill’s Cecilia Barron in 42:14 over her teammate Autumn Edwards and Gering’s Jenna Davis.

The female 17-29 division was won by Gering senior Madison Seiler, who won in 36:42 over Harrison’s Kailey Klein.

On the male side, the 16-under winner was Bastron, who topped Steven Whitmore and Gering’s Nate Seiler, while Gering’s Eli Marez won the 17-29 division.

Don Childs Run

Overall Winners

Male – Nick Kizzire

Female – Sara Vaughn

Age Division Winners

Female 16-under – 1, Cecilia Barron 42:14; 2, Autumn Edwards 47:35; 3, Jenna Davis 48:14.

Female 17-29 – 1, Madison Seiler 36:42; 2, Kailey Klein 42:13; 3, Brielle Mahannah 42:55;

Female 30-39 – 1, Sara Vaughn 30:06; 2, Christina Boehr 41:34; 3, Ashlee Gompert 42:53.

Female 40-49 – 1, Katy Marshall 43:09; Tina Cheek 43:39; 3, Jamie Selzer 43:48.

Female 50-59 – 1, Angela Gibson 50:03; 2, Lisa Couse 54:14; 3, Becky Knott 60:49.

Female 60-over – 1, Susan Olson 50:49; 2, Kathy Rose 51:27; 3, Sharon Lease 53:43.

Male 16-under – 1, Hans Bastron 30:21; 2, Steven Whitmore 33:37; 3, Nate Seiler 33:46.

Male 17-29 – 1, Eli Marez, 36:09; 2, Ben Roberts 36:31.

Male 30-39 – 1, Nick Kizzire 27:21; 2, Johnny Chavez 40:25; 3, JJ Ozuna 45:33.

Male 40-49 – 1, Rob Pettiohn 33:06; 2, Joseph Ramirez 34:13; 3, John Seiler II 41:51.

Male 50-59 – 1, Stephen Gibson 40:38; 2, Aaron Childs 42:06; 3, John Martinez 44:35.

Male 60-over – 1, Robert Gonzalez 46:05; 2, Ernie McClain 53:14; 3, Dave Scharf 61:30.

Overall Runners

1, Nick Kizzire 27.21; 2, Sara Vaughn 30.06; 3, Hans Bastron 30.21; 4, Rob Pettijohn 33.06; 5, Steven Whitmore 33.32; 6, Nate Seiler 33.46; 7, Axton Stone 34.11; 8, Joseph Ramirez 34.13; 9, Bryan Carrillo 36.08; 10, Eli Marez 36.09; 11, Ben Roberts 36.31; 12, Madison Seiler 36.42; 13, Travic Cline 38.42; 14, Thompson Bastron 39.02; 15, Johnny Chavez 40.25; 16, Stephen Gibson 40.38; 17, Justin Haskins 41.32; 18, Chistina Boehr 41.34; 19, John Seiler II 41.51; 20, Aaron Childs 42.06; 21, Kailey Klein 42.13; 22, Cecilia Barron 42.14; 23, Ashlee Compert 42.53; 24, Brielle Mahannah 42.55; 25, Kathy Marshal 43.09; 26, Brittany Whethem 43.27; 27, Tina Cheek 43.39; 28, Eric Hardin 43.41; 29, John Selzer 43.47; 30, Jamie Selzer 43.48; 31, Izzy Wright 44.33; 32, Cali Wright 44.34; 33, John Martinez 44.35; 34, JJ Ozuna 45.33; 35, Madison Herbel 45.56; 36, Robert Gonzales 46.05; 37, Andrew Wells 46.08; 38, Brittany Wells 46.09; 39, David Nagel 47.28; 40, Autumn Edwards 47.35; 41, Molly Brost 47.36; 42, Sean Kelly 47.52; 43, Adam Harper 48.25; 44, Ben Moravec 48.41; 45, Jenna Davis 48.42; 46, Jayden Hakert 48.43; 47, Sarah Lease 49.36; 48, Nicole Sorensen 49.47; 49, Angela Gibson 50.03; 50, Rachel Harper 50.20; 51, Rowyn Ozuna 50.30; 52, Susan Olson 50.49; 53, Frank Marquez 50.50; 54, Garrett Grambling 50.52; 55, Kathy Rose 51.27; 56, Shannon Brunz 51.40; 57, Alison Bradford 51.51; 58, Ernie McClain 53.14; 59, Sharon Lease 53.43; 60, Claire Edwards 54.13; 61, Lisa Couse, 54.14; 62, Derrick Brown 54.15; 63, Haylee Gompert 54.16; 64, Jenn Seiler 54.58; 65, Adriana Canales 56.30; 66, Bernadette Canales 57.04; 67, Becky Knott 60.49; 68, Dave Scharf 61.30; 69, Roger Curry 66.45; 70, Kenneth Bastron 66.46; 71, Trish Castillo 68.31; 72, Teri Valentine 70.43.