Volleyball comes back to top Alliance in 5 sets on senior day

It was a battle of the Bulldogs at Gering High School on Tuesday and it definitely was a battle to the end with neither team deserving to lose with the fight that both teams put out on the court.

It was a special night for the four Gering seniors and at one point in the match, it looked as if senior night was not going to end on a good note. Alliance grabbed the first two sets 25-17, 25-23 and looked to be in control.

Gering’s three senior starters Cami Newman, Maddie Ray, and Carliegh Pszanka along the other senior Emma Strom with the other Gering players didn’t want senior night to end with a loss as Gering put together strong serving and timely hits to knot the match at 2-2 after capturing the third and fourth sets 25-19, 25-12 to force a fifth set.

The fifth set was back and forth as Gering grabbed a 6-3 early lead behind a kill by Nevaeh Hrasky and then three service points from Alysa Beamon for a 7-3 lead. Alliance came back behind five points from Kenna Montes for a 9-7 lead only to watch Gering keep fighting and saw Alex Gonzalez-Orozco get three points with a big kill from Newman for a 14-11 lead and then Ray finished off the match with a kill for the 15-13 win, making senior night special for the four seniors.

“We really had to fight because we went down 0-2 and fought for the win,” Newman, who had 10 kills and two solo blocks, said. “It was senior night tonight and it was very sad and I told them in the locker room that we had to win or else I will cry. I am glad we won.”

Pszanka said this is a huge win for the team in more ways than one.

“This is a really big win for us with senior night,” Pszanka, who had 12 kills and 34 digs, said. “We really needed this for power points and just for the record.”

Alliance and Gering have battled tooth and nail previously this season and Pszanka said this match was no different.

“It was a tough match today, but we had to be mentally strong and we came out like that and finished it like we wanted to,” she said.

Ray, who had 13 kills, said they really had to fight to get this win and they did.

“We really fought hard. I think we just went point for point and we just fought to the end,” Ray said. “We wanted it.”

The difference in the match was sets three through five because Gering was rolling 11-1 in the second behind nine service points from Gonzalez-Orozco and led 17-11 only to watch Alliance come back to take a 23-20 lead on six points from Kinley Pfeiffer and then won the set on a Jaelynne Clarke kill. After that, Ray said they knew they had to pick it up.

“I think after that we had more of a fire inside of us because we knew we could,” Ray said. “After that we got it accomplished.”

Pszanka said after they dropped the second set, they knew they had their backs to the wall and didn’t want to lose on their special night.

“The difference we had our downs during the first two sets. We had to push, hit our shots, win it point-by-point and finish the set.”

What was key for Gering in the win was a balance offensive attack where seven players got a kill and the team finished with 13 aces, including six from Gonzalez-Orozco and four from Pszanka. They also had eight solo blocks with three from Ray.

Ray said this team has a lot of weapons and used all of them.

“It is all important because we are all a team,” Ray said. “Every single one (is important) and not more than one over the other. We are all equal and I am glad we all showed up tonight. It was a special night for us.”

Newman said, they can build off of this win as they enter Western Conference.

“This win will help us a lot,” she said. “I think our confidence boosted up since we fought back from a two-set deficit. I can’t remember the last time we did that.”