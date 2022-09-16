Volleyball falls to rival Bearcats on the road

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Gering Bulldogs traveled to Scottsbluff as the Bearcats came away with a four set 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 win on Tuesday.

Even though Gering struggled, coach Amanda Cochran sees this loss in a positive light as she knows that there is room for improvement.

“I think we have a long ways for improvement and so that’s super positive knowing that we’ve got a lot more than what we put out there tonight,” she said

Throughout the match, the two teams were even with each other and going point for point until the end of each set.

The first set saw an 8-8 tie before the Bulldogs scored three points to take a lead, which was eventually cut to 13-11. The set would be tied at 15-15 before the Bearcats took an 18-16 lead and never looked back, winning the set 25-19.

Scottsbluff went out to a quick start in the second set with a 3-0 run, but Gering came back to tie the set and from there, went back and forth. A 5-0 run at the end of the set would give the Bearcats a 25-21 win.

Just like in the previous set, Scottsbluff got out in front early but Gering wouldn’t let the Bearcats go out to a large lead. The set saw multiple ties, including at 21, 22, and 23. The Bulldogs got their only set win of the match 25-23.

“I thought we served very well and just picked up a little more defensively,” Cochran said. “Scottsbluff did a great job tonight shooting some shots and we needed to adjust a little quicker defensively.”

The fourth set had the Bearcats lead 5-3 before going out to a 16-7 lead. The momentum began to shift in the Bulldogs’ favor as they went on a 3-0 run, but four points from Scottsbluff compared to one from Gering put the Bearcats lead at 20-11.

Gering tried to make a comeback but it was too late as Scottsbluff took the 25-15 set and match win. Before their next matches later in the week, the Bulldogs will work on staying aggressive.

“We’re going to work on serving aggressively and we’re going to work on defense just moving and picking stuff up and staying aggressive on our side of the court,” Cochran said.

The Bulldogs will be joined by Alliance for a tournament in McCook on Saturday while the Bearcats will have a week before traveling to Chadron on Sept. 22 to take on the Cardinals.