Volleyball finishes 4th in Western Conference Tournament

Local teams gathered at Scottsbluff High School to play the Western Conference volleyball tournament, with the Sidney Red Raiders coming out on top, defeating the Bearcats.

Coming in as the one-seed for the tournament, Sidney opened up the tournament against Gering, defeating them in three sets, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, then in their other game of pool play, defeated Chadron 25-14, 25-17.

Scottsbluff, playing in the other pool, defeated Mitchell 25-11, 25-19, and later in the day defeated Alliance 25-18.

With the pools setting up the championship round, Chadron defeated Mitchell 25-21, 25-20 to claim fifth place and give Mitchell sixth.

In the game to decide third and fourth place, Alliance and Gering faced off, with Alliance winning 25-22, 25-22.

Alliance, in their games defeated Mitchell 25-11, 25-19, and lost to the Bearcats 18-25, 25-10.

After this tournament, Gering hopes to fix some aspects of this game, and was glad to have played lots of games to get a large sample size of things to work on.

“We really need to do a better job of communicating and doing a better job of verbalizing on the court, and just organize ourselves a little more,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “When that happens we are a tough team to handle on the other side of the court, we just need to do it more consistently.”

In the championship game, the Red Raiders took on the Bearcats, with Sidney winning 18-25, 25-15, 25-18.

The Bearcats also had a strong outing in the Western Conference Tournament and hope to finish their season on a high note.

Gering traveled to Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday, sweeping the Mustangs 25-18, 25-20, 25-17. The Bulldogs will next host the Bearcats on Oct. 13.