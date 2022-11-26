Volleyball finishes nationals in sixth place, Meoni selected to the all-tourney team

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – What a tournament run for the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team at the NJCAA national tournament in West Plains, Missouri, this past weekend.

The Cougars wrapped up tournament play on Saturday as they fell in a hard-fought and competitive match with Salt Lake Community College in the fifth-place match. The Cougars came up short in a five-setter to finish sixth at the national tournament, falling 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12 to the Bruins.

WNCC finished the season at 34-5 on the season and was the highest finish of any Region IX team at the tournament. Central Wyoming College finished seventh in the tournament after they won a five-setter over Trinity Valley Community College in the 7th-place contest, while the other Region IX team, Northeastern Junior College, went 0-2.

Other games at the tournament saw New Mexico Military top Utah State Eastern for ninth place in four sets, while Missouri State-West Plains swept Indian Hills for third place. Florida SouthWestern captured the tournament title as they bested Miami Dade in four sets for their first national title.

When the all-tournament awards were announced, Cougar Ale Meoni earned a spot on the 12-member team. Central Wyoming’s Alicja Jaryszek was also a member.

Meoni said it is an honor to be on the team, but it wouldn’t be possible without her teammates.

“To be part of the all-tournament team at nationals is such a great honor,” the sophomore outside hitter said. “These are the best athletes in the nation and to be named amongst them is a huge deal and I am grateful that I got this opportunity. I couldn’t have done it without all the support from Cougar nation, my coaches, and of course my teammates.”

Meoni said that how they performed, not only (Saturday), but the whole tournament was unbelievable and they left everything out on the court.

“We worked so hard this weekend. We came out and gave it our all every game,” she said. “We had some struggles, but we came through and we still ended as the sixth team in the nation which is a big success even if that’s not what we hoped for. There are a lot of talented teams and players, and we are right there with them. I will remember this team forever.”

It was definitely a fine showing for the Cougar women who have never dropped out of the Top 10 all season and after the first match on Thursday at nationals, a 25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23 win over Blinn College the Cougars were guaranteed a Top Eight finish. That win moved the Cougars into the quarterfinals and match-up with the host school Missouri State-West Plains. MSU-West Plains won the hard-fought match 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 where MSU-West Plains moved into the Final Four while the Cougars went into the consolation round.

That match in the consolation round on Friday was against Region IX foe Central Wyoming College, where the Cougars Jenna Curtis and Shanelle Martinez posted double-doubles as WNCC swept past the Rustlers 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 moving the Cougars into the fifth-place match against Salt Lake Community College.

That match the Cougars played competitively and never gave up but fell to the Bruins. Martinez, who had 45 set assists, said the team played with a lot of heart and just came up short.

“The team played with heart today. The goal was to make everything we had worked for this season finally pay off,” Martinez said. “We are proud and not disappointed about the outcome. We left everything we had on the court. And, yes, all things didn’t go as we hoped, but it was a privilege to play with this team and to be top 10 in the nation is a big accomplishment.”

Alex Hernandez, who had a big day in the middle against Salt Lake with eight kills, seven digs, 10 points, and five assisted blocks, said she is proud of how the team played.

“I think the team played so well today,” Hernandez, the third-year player from El Paso, Texas, said. “We played with so much heart and grit and we never gave up. Everyone on and off the court gave it their all and it was such a fun game to play. I couldn’t be more proud of us.”

Martinez said to finish sixth at nationals against the quality of teams that they saw is nothing to hang their heads.

“The team should be very proud of how we did at nationals and remember everything and all of the sacrifices it took to get there,” she said. “The Cougars had a very successful season overall. It was a blessing and a privilege to be able to be a part of this team. My teammates are amazing players and I owe everything to them. They have made me a better player and I wish the best for them all on their futures.”

Hernandez, who was playing in her second national tournament after playing for the Cougars on the April 2021 team, said her time at nationals will be remembered.

“The team should be very proud of how we did at nationals,” Hernandez said. “Although we went 2-2, I truly believe we played some of the best volleyball we’ve played all year. We played as hard as we could, and that’s all you can really ask for.

“Personally, I believe this was one of the best seasons I’ve ever played. I feel like I grew so much this year as a player and leader. As a team, finishing 34-5 is such an accomplishment considering that we only lost to high-ranked teams. This team is so amazing and I’m so grateful to have been able to play and grow with these talented, hard-working girls. This is a season that I will always remember.”

The Cougars gave everything they had on the court in the fifth-place match and the scores showed. The first set was close for the first 10 points as WNCC held a 9-7 lead. After that, the Bruins went on a 6-0 run to lead 13-9 and then went up 18-11 on another five-point run. Salt Lake won the first set 25-15.

The second set was a string of runs. The two teams were knotted at one, four, five, six, nine, 10 and 11. WNCC trailed Salt Lake 14-12 when they went on a big service run from Hernandez in which she served six points for a 19-14 lead that included three aces.

Salt Lake came back to slice the lead to 21-19 and led 22-21. WNCC tied it on a missed serve and then AK Chavez served two points for a 24-22 lead. WNCC won the set on a Hernandez kill 25-23.

The third set saw very few big service runs. WNCC held a 11-9 lead on a Martinez ace. Salt Lake came back to lead 13-11 only to watch the Cougars come back for a 17-16 lead and later 19-18. Salt Lake took a 20-19 lead but WNCC got a sideout to tie it at 20-20. The Bruins won the third 25-21.

The fourth set went back to big service runs and it started with WNCC going up 3-1 after two Curtis points and then Hernandez with four straight with two aces for a 7-3 lead. The Cougars led 10-5 after Meoni had two points.

Salt Lake came back to lead 12-11 on a 4-point run. Curtis stopped the run with a kill and then had another kill for a 13-12 lead. Salt Lake tied it at 13 but two Martinez service runs put the Cougars up 16-13.

Salt Lake came back to tie the set at 16. WNCC led 19-18 when Meoni had a kill and then Meoni had three points for a 23-18 lead. Salt Lake came back to tie the set at 24-24 and the Bruins were a point from ending the match at 26-25 when the Cougars put up a big block for a point. Martinez then served the final two points as Erica Fava got the final kill to give the Cougars the 28-26 win and forcing a fifth set.

The fifth set was back and forth with neither team taking more than a point lead during the single-digit play. WNCC led 9-8 when Salt Lake went on a 5-0 run to lead 13-9. WNCC got a sideout and came within 13-11 and 14-12, but Salt Lake got the final point for the match winner.

WNCC had three players with double figures kills. Curtis and Fava each had a double-double. Curtis had 12 kills and 15 digs. Curtis also had nine points and three aces, while Fava had 10 kills, 11 digs, and four points.

Meoni led the team with 15 kills while also getting nine digs, four block assists, and eight points, while Hernandez had eight kills, seven digs, five block assists, 10 points, and four aces.

WNCC also got nine kills and five digs from Emmalei Mapu; three kills, eight digs, six points, and 45 set assists from Martinez; three digs from Lexi Keoho; and 17 digs, four set assists, and five points from AK Chavez.

The one thing that stood out was the support they had. During the tournament Martinez’ mom brought down a colorful ball with a smiley face on it. Martinez said the team named it Buddy Junior after the name of the Cougar mascot. Martinez said she will cherish her freshman year.

“My mom carried this colorful ball with her the entire way to nationals and gave it to me as a gift. Me and the team named the ball Buddy Junior because our WNCC Cougar is named Buddy,” Martinez said. “We kept him on the sidelines for encouragement and has a good luck charm.

“Overall, I had an amazing season. The experience to play with my teammates and to go as far as we did was a blessing. Knowing how much work me and my teammates put into the season makes me so proud. I have been able to build lifelong relationships with my team who I can now call my family. I will take the skills and the IQ I learned from this season to move forward onto any team I am a part of to not only improve myself but my future teammates as well.”

WNCC loses nine sophomores next year and six of them were major contributors to the team this year. The sophomores that are leaving are Curtis, Fava, Meoni, Hernandez, Chavez, Keoho, Jayla Brehmer, Angel Nahinu, and Juliana Oliveira.

WNCC will return nine players including Martinez and Mapu who were starters along with hitters Charli Blackman, Maya Angelova, Autumn Bennett, Megan Bewley, Paige Nakanelua, Shae Hardy, and Anna Jasinsky.