Volleyball splits in Mitchell triangular

The Mitchell Tigers hosted two Class B teams in a volleyball triangular on Thursday. The Gering Bulldogs and Sidney Red Raiders traveled to Mitchell for the two games as the Red Raiders went 2-0, Gering split and Mitchell went 0-2.

Being the furthest team away, the Red Raiders played the first two games of the triangular. The first match saw Sidney win 25-18, 25-14 over Mitchell. The second match was a 25-16, 25-14 win over Gering.

“Against Gering, they’ve got a whole new lineup and coach Cochran works to find the best lineups and she’s got kids that swing hard,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “So we did a nice job of adjusting the block, keeping the energy high and staying aggressive.”

After both teams fell in their first matches, Gering and Mitchell faced off in the final match of the triangular. The Bulldogs would overcome the loss to Sidney by bouncing back with a 26-24, 25-17 win over the Tigers.

“We just had to let the first game go, focus on one game at a time and that’s how the season goes,” Bulldogs coach Amanda Cochran said.

Compared to the first game, Cochran felt her team did a good job with their blocking and attacks.

“I thought our front row did a really good job in the second game of transitioning off and attacking aggressively, that was a really big difference,” she said. “We had a lot of stuff blocks in the second game right at the end and in our game against Sidney, we had a lot of touches and just couldn’t finish pushing them back over the net.”

On the day, Bulldog Maddie Ray led the team with 16 kills and two blocks; Carleigh Pszanka had 10 kills and one block; Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had 22 digs and two aces while Neveah Hrasky finished with 13 assists.

All three teams played on Saturday, Sept. 24, in separate tournaments.

Gering went to the Adams Central Tournament, and started the day off with Malcolm, who Cochran expected a really good game from.

“We had some serving errors in both of our games tonight that we’d very much like to eliminate and getting that ball in play and rallying. When we rally, we rally with the best of them, dig with the best of them, and just giving ourselves a shot,” Cochran said. “We’re expecting a really great game so we’ve got to get ready to go, get ourselves healed up after today and be ready to rock for a very good tournament.”

Gering fell to Malcolm 16-25, 18-25 and Doniphan-Trumbull 21-25, 25-12, 19-25 while beating Boone Central 25-15, 25-20.

The Bulldogs will next play in the Twin Cities Invite on Friday and Saturday.