Volleyball teams ready for season

Gering’s Neveah Hrasky sets a ball against Hemingford in the Scottsbluff/Gering Jamboree.

 BRYANNA WINNER, Gering Courier

To get prepared for the upcoming season, Scottsbluff and Gering hosted a volleyball jamboree that saw teams from Class B, C and D.

The Class B teams were Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff and Sidney. Class C included Chadron, Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford while Class D had Sioux County, Hay Springs, Morrill, Leyton, Crawford and Minatare.

“It’s nice and I think it’s also kind of fun for them. It was good just because here in our area, there are so few Class B teams, quite a few Class C teams and some even smaller Class D teams,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “With there being so few B teams in the Panhandle region, it’s always nice to get out and see other teams because we play other teams up to six times in a season.”

This jamboree was a way to see how the teams compete with others after having only practiced the last few weeks.

“A jamboree is a nice opportunity to see competition outside of what we see in practice each day,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said.

Gering faced Hemingford and Hay Springs and Bulldogs coach Amanda Cochran is proud of how her team did.

“I am proud of our girls. They represented our school with a lot of class on the court. It was great to play teams not on our regular schedule,” Cochran said. “It was good for us to take a good look at our lineup and be able to fine tune some things before our first match next week.”

The jamboree was not only a way for the teams to practice against other schools, but also to raise some money. The funds that were made at both schools went to the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame.

Schools around the state had the option to do a best-of-five set match against one school or two sets in two matches, all of which would go to 25. In this case, they chose to do two matches against different schools.

Gering will begin their season on Thursday, Aug. 25 against the Alliance Bulldogs.

