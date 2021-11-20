WATCH NOW: Gering's Jacob Awiszus signs letter of intent for college athletic career

For high school seniors, the National Letter of Intent signings tell the athletes that they made it and can continue to compete collegiately.

For Gering wrestler Jacob Awiszus, he has completed that step as he signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Awiszus will head to Kearney to wrestle for the Lopers at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, a school he has wanted to wrestle at since middle school.

“It’s been a dream of mine since about seventh grade when I really wanted to wrestle in college. UNK was one of those colleges I was starting to follow right away,” Awiszus said. “My practice partner Brock Smith is a UNK alumni, and he helped play a little bit of a role in getting me on campus.”

The moment Awiszus stepped on the UNK campus, he knew that's the school he wanted to wrestle for and felt he belonged.

“Right when I got on campus, I felt at home,” Awiszus said. “It felt like I was a part of the team already, hung out with the team a lot and the coaches joked around with me like I was on the team already.”

His family has been with him every step of the way and is proud of how far he’s come.