Weise tosses one-hitter in Gering’s win over Alliance

The Gering Bulldogs softball team hosted their final regular season game on Tuesday against the Alliance Bulldogs as they get ready for sub-districts. Gering took the 10-0 on a one-hit game with Sarah Wiese in the circle.

“They were very dominant which is exactly what we needed coming off the weekend we had,” Gering coach Zach Ostergard said. “Sarah was clean in the circle, defense was clean, we didn’t have any errors which was nice and we put up nine hits across the board. Overall, just a clean game throughout the entire four innings.”

With it being the final regular season game at home, Gering honored their seniors following the game.

“They’ve been great for us so far this year and it’s always a tough night, it’s always tough to say goodbye to the girls,” Ostergard said. “There were a lot of emotions, overall, they’ve been good for us this year and thankfully they were able to pull off a quality win over a good team.”

The start of the game saw Alliance lead-off hitter Hallie Schneider hit a single to center field, this would be the only hit of the game for the visiting Bulldogs.

Gering got their first two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jacelyn Brown singled her way on base before a ground out by Ari Canseco moved Brown to second. Two batters later, Wiese hit a single to center field to bring Brown home. A ground out by Mikayla Michaelson brought in Nickie Todd for the second run.

The next run wouldn’t come across until the bottom of the third inning after Brown and Canseco both reached on singles. A double by Todd would bring both runners across for a 4-0 lead. Michaelson’s second single saw Todd come in for a run and with two runners on base, Destiny Gonzales made it 8-0 on a 3-run home run over the right field fence.

Gering loaded the bases before Alliance could get the first out of the inning. Two walks would put the score at 10-0 as Alliance followed with a ground out to end the inning. Alliance then went down in order, ending the game in the middle of the fourth.

Along with the one-hitter, Wiese also pitched five strikeouts in the four innings. Hannah Schneider began the game for Alliance, going 2.2 innings in giving up nine hits, 10 runs, three walks and three strikeouts. Hallie Schneider came in for the final out.

Alliance will travel to Bayard for a doubleheader with the Tigers on Thursday. Gering will have to wait until Monday for their next game, where they will face either Scottsbluff or Alliance in the B-10 sub-district in Scottsbluff.

“It’s a great game to get us rolling, more than likely we’re going to see them again on Monday,” Ostergard said. “It’s always tough to see a team six times, but we’ve just got to prepare for that game and our girls are excited and I’m excited for it.”

With almost a week off, Gering will continue working on the little things before they play in sub-districts.

“Continue to focus on the little things, fundamentals, making the routine plays, it’s something we’ve been preaching all year and as long as we can make those routine plays and keep the errors off the board, I like our chances,” Ostergard said.

Alliance/Gering Box Score

ALL 000 0 - 0 1 1

GRNG 208 x - 10 9 0

WP-Sarah Wiese

LP-Hannah Schneider

2B-Nickie Todd

HR-Destiny Gonzales