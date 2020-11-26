Western Conference Tournament will have limited fan attendance

For fans and family who will not be allowed to attend, the games will be livestreamed on KNEB.com.

Fans in attendance will be required to wear masks and social distance amongst household groups.

“The main thing is having people make sure that they simply monitor themselves,” he said. “That’s the most important thing people can do to help us out.”

Fans will not be subjected to any other health measures.

“We did temperature checks for the (West Nebraska) All-Star (volleyball) game,” he said. “We haven’t done that since. Back then, no one was wearing masks. Very few people were (wearing masks) it wasn’t quite what it is today.”

Players, though, will not be required to wear masks during game play.

“That will be up to the players’ whether they want to (wear a mask), or not (while they’re in the game),” Hoxworth said. “They will be wearing masks on the bench when they’re not in the game.”

Hoxworth said the rules for players will be similar to what was in place during the fall season.