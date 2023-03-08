HIGHLAND, Kan. — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team battled but dropped a pair of games Saturday, March 4, to Highland Community College.

Highland had a walk-off single in the seventh inning to get the 6-5 win in the opener as both teams finished with eight hits.

The Cougars controlled the second game until Highland scored nine times in the fifth inning to win 13-4.

The Cougars plated three in the first inning and the runs all started with two outs in the opener Avery Fox started things with a two-out single followed by a single by Morgan Dustin. DemiRae Woolsey then earned a walk to load the bases. All three baserunners would score on a Sianna Lewis double for the 3-0 lead.

Highland came back to score three in the bottom of the first, only to see the Cougars respond with two in the top of the second.

Baylie Krueger led off with a walk and scored on a bunt by Devyn Priselac.

Priselac scored on a pop out by Chloe Cronquist for the 5-3 led.

WNCC kept the lead until the fifth with Highland scored two with two outs to tie things at 5-5. Highland then won the game on a two-out single.

WNCC was led at the plate by Lewis, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Chloe Cronquist also had a pair of hits including a double and an RBI.

The second game started off well for WNCC. Highland took a 1-0 lead in the first only to watch WNCC plate a run in the second to tie the game on Woolsey’s solo home run.

The score stayed that way until the fourth with WNCC scored four times to take a 4-1 lead.

Krueger started things with a walk. Cronquist then had a 2-out single to score Krueger with the go-ahead run. Cronquist came around to score on a Victoria Wharton double and Wharton later scored on a passed ball.

Highland came right back and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with three runs.

The Scotties put the game away in the fifth on just three hits as they scored nine times for the win.

WNCC finished the game with six hits with six different players getting a hit. Wharton had a double in the contest while Woolsey had a home run.