Wiese, Leypoldt named Gering Leadership recipients

Wednesday, May 11, was a special day for the Gering seniors. On top of baccalaureate in the evening, it was senior awards night with some special honors handed out.

The biggest honor was the Principal’s Leadership Award and that was awarded to two seniors that received the GRIT Award. GRIT stands for Gratitude, Responsibility, Integrity, and Trust.

The two recipients were Dalton Wiese and Olivia Leypoldt.

There were some athletic awards handed out. Besides the number of Western Conference and GNAC all-conference honors, the two biggest ones was the male and female MVPs as well as the Lifters of the Year.

The Outstanding Male Athlete went to Jacob Awiszus. Awiszus was a participant in football, wrestling, and track, where he won a state title in wrestling. Awiszus is headed to the University Nebraska at Kearney to wrestle next year.

The Outstanding Female Athlete went to Gianni Aguilar. Aguilar was an outstanding softball player and also runs track.

The male and female Lifters of the Year were multi-sport athletes through high school. The Female Lifter of the Year goes to Brylee Dean, who was an all-conference softball player this year. She also participated in basketball and soccer before in her first three years of high school. Dean signed to continue her softball playing at McCook Community College next year.

The Male Lifter of the Year went to Wiese. Wiese was outstanding in golf and baseball this year. Wiese is headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next year.