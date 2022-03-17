WNCC baseball drops two

PHOENIX – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball fell twice on their Spring Break trip on Tuesday, falling 13-0 to Central Arizona College and then 10-3 to South Mountain Community College.

The first game saw WNCC fall behind the 8-ball early as Central Arizona scored runs in the second through sixth innings to grab the 13-0 lead.

WNCC was outhit in the contest 10-5. The big difference in the game was the five fielding errors the Cougars committed.

WNCC did have runners on base in several innings but couldn’t get them in. The second inning saw Dalton Nelson and Drew Book each draw walks, but the next two batters struck out.

The third inning, WNCC got the first two on as Sergio Tarango singled and Max Adam reached on an error. WNCC couldn’t get the runners in as the next three batters struck out.

The fifth inning saw WNCC load the bases with two outs as Tarango and Jack Jones singled and then Jordan Rollins reached on an error but nothing materialized for runs.

Tarango led the team at the plate with two singles. The big difference is the Central Arizona pitchers struck out 17 Cougars in seven innings.

Owen Vanthillo went four innings for WNCC, giving up seven runs on five hits while striking out four. Brian Bruxvroot tossed two innings in allowing five hits and six runs. Bruxvroot struck out two.

The second game against South Mountain saw the Cougars play better. South Mountain ran to an 8-0 lead after five innings before the Cougars got on the scoreboard.

Rollins started the sixth with a single followed by Eli Hernandez earning a walk. Book followed with a run-scoring single. Dylan Howard then stroked a hard-hit single to score another run to make it 8-2.

The seventh saw Ethan Johnson earn a walk followed by Adam getting plunked by a pitch. Hernandez then walked to load the bases followed by Book scoring one on a fielder’s choice.

WNCC managed seven hits in the contest. Book and Howard each had two hits. Book had a double with two RBIs while Howard had two singles with an RBI.

William Potter and Wyatt Zsidisin saw time on the hill. Potter went six innings in scattering 12 hits and allowing eight runs. Potter struck out six. Zsidisin allowed five hits and just two runs while striking out four.

WNCC will play two games Wednesday when they face South Mountain in the afternoon and the Langley Blaze in the evening.

Game 1

WNCC 000 000 0 – 0 5 5

C. Arizona 042 142 x – 13 10 2

LP – Owen Vanthillo.

Game 2

WNCC 000 002 100 – 3 7 1

S. Mountain 201 321 01x – 10 17 1

LP – William Potter.

2B – Drew Book.