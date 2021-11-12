WNCC men capture win over Trappers

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put five players in double figures and had to come back from an 18-point deficit to top Northwest in overtime 87-81 on Monday, Nov. 8. WNCC shot 23 of 31 from the free throw line to get the win.
The men’s contest was a barn-burner with plenty of electricity in the crowd from the fans as well as the players. WNCC led 11-4 early in the first half and led 24-12 after six straight points from Them Koang. WNCC led 31-29 late before Northwest scored the final five points of the half to hold a 36-31 lead at halftime.
Northwest came out of the locker room in the second half hot as they bolted to an 18-point lead at 51-33. Northwest led 59-48 with about nine minutes to play. A key play came moments later when Northwest went up 67-57 and led 70-60 after a old-fashioned 3-point play by Bryson Stephens.
Things changed after that as Biko Johnson hit two threes to bring the Cougars within two at 70-68. Northwest added a bucket for a 72-68 lead with two minutes to play. WNCC kept battling as Johnson hit two free throws and then Koang had one free throw to bring the Cougars within one, 72-71, with 1:55 to play.
Moments later Agwa Nywesh hit a three with 1:13 to play to put WNCC up 74-72. It was the Cougars first lead since late in the first half. The play was hard from that point on as both teams battled on the boards. With 39.8 seconds to play, Northwest's David Ayala Cordova hit two free throws to tie the game at 74. WNCC had two chances to score, but couldn’t get the ball in the net and Northwest got the rebound with 14 seconds to play in regulation. The Trappers called a time out with 5.4 seconds, but Northwest couldn’t get the final shot, forcing the game into overtime.
The extra five minutes saw WNCC's Rodney Sawyer score first with a bucket. Both teams were tied twice early on, the last time at 78-78. Koang then put WNCC up for good with a bucket.
Turumbil Zaki followed with an old-fashioned 3-point play for an 83-78 lead. Northwest cut the lead to three, but Sawyer hit two free throws with 47 seconds to play for an 85-81 lead. Carter Brown sealed the game with two free throws with 14 seconds to play for the 87-81 win.
Brown led the way with 20 points, with three rebounds and four 3-pointers. Sawyer followed with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Koang had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson added 13 points while Nywesh had 11.
WNCC will next be in action over the weekend when they head to Liberal, Kansas, for two games on Saturday and Sunday.
Northwest stayed in Scottsbluff and played the Nebraska All-stars at Cougar Palace on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Some of the players playing for the Cougar All-stars include former Cougars Trent Harris, Austin Hoffman, Rich Williams and Marlon Sierra.
Men’s Game
Northwest 36 38 7 – 81
WNCC (2-0) 31 43 13 – 87
NORTHWEST
Zane Langrehr 3, David Ayala Cordova 14, Oluwaseyi Oyeku 4, Juan Camargo Telez 9, Bryson Stephens 29, Alex Pena Avila 6, Alan Dibongue Swenson 16.