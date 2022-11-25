WNCC men go 1-1 at Salt Lake tourney

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team went westward over the weekend and came back with a 2-1 record with some impressive games.

WNCC’s lone loss was to No. 3 Salt Lake Community College on Friday in the SLCC Classic, where the Bruins put together a couple late runs to earn the 97-80 win.

The Cougars and Bruins were in a battle in the first half as WNCC trailed 29-21 and then went on an 8-0 run behind back-to-back treys by Maurice Walker. Salt Lake hit a bucket, but WNCC kept pace with Salt Lake with ties at 31, 33, 36, and 38 points.

The Bruins went up 42-38 and that was when WNCC went on a 9-3 run behind four points from Carl Thorpe and a big trey by Walker for a 47-45 lead at halftime.

WNCC kept the heat on to start the second half, leading 59-53. Salt Lake came back to grab a 70-69 lead and went up 76-69. The Cougars cut the deficit to four at 80-76 on a bucket by Daniel Bula.

Salt Lake went up 88-76 and never looked back as Salt Lake went on to win by 17 points.

WNCC shot 47% for the game while SLCC shot 56%. WNCC buried 10 treys compared to just five for the Bruins. Both teams were at the free throw line plenty of times as they combined for 53 attempts. WNCC was 18-of-26 while Salt Lake was 20-of-27.

WNCC was led in scoring by Thorpe with 21 points including going 9-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Rodney Sawyer had 17 points with three 3-pointers, while Biko Johnson tallied 12 points with four assists before fouling out. Walker tallied 10 points with three treys.

While the loss was the middle of two wins. WNCC opened the weekend with a 70-57 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday in Rangely, Colorado. That win saw WNCC lead 34-28 at halftime and never lost the lead in the second half in cruising to the win.

WNCC had three players in double figures led by Thorpe with 12 points with three rebounds, while Stephen Ovia had 11 points and Sawyer finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

After the loss to Salt Lake on Friday, WNCC took on Taylormade Prep and easily picked up the win to finish the weekend 2-1 and moved to 3-3 overall on the season.

The Cougars against Taylormade fell behind early and then used a 19-0 run to open the contest and earn a commanding 109-52 win.

The Cougars had a balanced scoring attack in getting their third win of the season as three players were in double figures and another three were near double figures.

Biko Johnson paced the Cougar attack with 18 points with a 5-for-5 performance from the charity stripe, while Dimitrije Nikolic had 16 points and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. CJ Johnson also tallied 13 with two 3-pointers.

All-in-all, the Cougars shot 56% from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers. CJ Johnson had two while six other players had one 3-pointer.

WNCC trailed 4-0 when Sawyer hit a lay-up to get the Cougars on the board. After that, the Cougars ran off 17 more points including a bucket by Biko Johnson with 15:55 to play in the opening half to lead 19-4. Taylormade stopped the run with 15:37 to play.

WNCC doubled up Taylormade with two free throws by Biko Johnson with 11:32 to play and kept playing well as they led 58-27 at halftime.

Sawyer and Thorpe opened the second half with back-to-back buckets and a 62-27 lead. WNCC never let Taylormade get a good run going and pushed the lead to 40 points with 11:02 to play on a Tristin Thomas 3-pointer. Ovia followed with a dunk to make it 85-43.

Bula put the Cougars over the century mark with 4:29 to play on a lay-up and a 101-46 lead and the Cougars breezed to their third win of the season.

WNCC shot 56% to just 31% for Taylormade. The Cougars also had eight 3-pointers to just four for Taylormade. WNCC won the rebound battle 55-28 with Ovia, Thomas, and Zach O’Callaghan all getting seven rebounds.

The Cougars hosted the EWC Lancers on Tuesday, Nov. 22, falling 83-81 in the final seconds. They will be back in action Dec. 2 in the Gillette Border Wars, starting with Dawson Community College.

