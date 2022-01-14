WNCC men roll past Casper

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put four players in double figures and used a late first-half run to push past Casper College 85-73 at Cougar Palace Monday, Jan. 10.

The win was the Cougars’ 10th of the season, and it was a totally different team from Saturday afternoon when they fell to Air Force Prep.

WNCC head coach Billy Engel said that late run in the first half was the momentum his team needed to get the win.

“After going back and forth with the lead changing a handful of times in the first half and once we got up to a six-to-eight-point lead, they made some plays, but we ended the first half on a big run,” Engel said. “We had two big runs in the first half that we were really happy about and once the second half hit, we came out running.”

The Cougars trailed in the first half 27-24 but then went on a 10-0 run behind a big 3-pointer from Biko Johnson to push the lead to 34-27. Casper cut the deficit to 39-33, but the Cougars closed out the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 45-33 lead into halftime.