WNCC men, women top LCCC

“The first half we were more aware and wanted to win the game,” Brown said. “The second half we weren’t as locked in and the game got away from us a little bit.”

Any ideal of a blowout win was erased in the second half as LCCC outscored WNCC in both the third and fourth quarters. LCCC outscored the Cougars 14-13 in the third and the Golden Eagles trailed 60-39 after three.

The fourth quarter saw the Golden Eagles cut the lead to 13 at 60-37 and later went on a 7-0 to come within seven, 64-57 with four minutes to play. WNCC held LCCC scoreless the rest of the half as Ale’Jah Douglas had a big 3-pointer and then a steal for two easy points for the 72-57 win.

WNCC had just two in double figures as Douglas had 20 points while Brown finished with 15.

The men’s game was also close at the beginning as WNCC held an 8-4 lead and the 8-6. The Cougars then went on a 17-6 run behind a 3-pointer by Agwa Nywesh. The Cougars pushed the lead to 25-14 before LCCC came back with a 10-0 run to cut the score to 25-24. WNCC responded with an 8-0 run to lead 33-24 and led at halftime 35-26.