WNCC’s Schaub signs with Northwestern

Olivia Schaub is getting ready to compete in her sophomore year for Western Nebraska Community College beginning in January, but the former Gering High standout already has her destination set for when she graduates WNCC in May.
Schaub made it official on Friday, signing to continue her volleyball playing at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, to continue her playing career.
Schaub could actually have three years of playing eligibility at Northwestern if she so chooses. She said she was drawn to Northwestern because of the school’s Christian believe.
“I chose Northwestern because I thought it would be a really good fit for me,” Schaub said. “I liked the Christian aspect of it and they also have an outstanding volleyball program. They finished sixth in the nation last year. They also have a really good exercise science program, which is exciting for me in school and going to physical therapy school, it will prepare me for that. Also, the coach and the team were very welcoming. They made me feel like I already was a part of the team.”
Schaub did say that she looked at other schools, but her heart was with the red and black Red Raider volleyball program. She is excited to be playing another two years after WNCC.
“My heart was just leading me to Northwestern and that is where I felt was right. So, that is where I am going,” she said. “I have always wanted to play at the next level. So, to be able to play for another two years is really exciting. I am just really grateful.”
First, though, Schaub has her sophomore season at WNCC to play and that will happen in January since the usual fall season was shifted to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said she is excited for the coming year.
“Our goal is to win regionals and go to nationals this year,” Schaub said. “That is our main goal and it will come down to playing together and coming together as a team. It will take time and practice, but I think we can get there.”
She is also looking forward to playing once again with her high school setter, Macey Boggs, who will graduate early from Gering High School in December and enroll and play for the Cougars in the spring.
“That means a lot,” she said. “Macey is like a little sister to me. We have been playing volleyball together since we were in middle school. It will be really cool getting to play with her again and being teammates.”
Schaub did add that her time at WNCC has been wonderful, filled with plenty of memories.
“It has been awesome so far and last year was a blast,” she said. “We were really good and I had a good experience and I am really looking forward to this season playing in the spring.”
It will, though, be hard for Schaub to say goodbye to the many friends that she made while being a Cougar.
“I love my teammates; they are so supportive,” she said. “I just love them all.”
Next year will be different for Schaub. Schaub is going to a Northwestern program that is talented. So far this year, the Red Raiders are 15-3 after playing a split season. They will resume play the second semester including the NAIA national championships in April.
Northwestern finished 2019 with a 32-2 record and went 4-1 at the national tournament, falling to Jamestown in the national quarterfinals. Northwestern has won seven conference championships have finished in the NAIA Top 10 in six of the last 11 years.
At WNCC during her freshman season, Schaub played in 49 sets and was a key contributor finishing with 54 kills and 10 blocks. At Gering, Schaub tallied 584 kills in three seasons with 639 digs and 89 aces.
The hardest part for Schaub when she goes to Northwestern is wearing red and black after being in blue and gold during her previous playing days. The other thing is being eight hours away from home and her family.
“That will be a hard transition for me [being away from my grandmas cooking],” she said. “I have had so much support these last two years from my friends and family, the community. It will be a challenge, but I am looking forward to meeting new people and making new friendships in Iowa.”