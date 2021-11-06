WNCC soccer falls to LCCC in semis

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team saw their season come to an end, falling to Laramie County Community College 3-0 in the semi-finals of the Region IX tournament in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Friday, Oct. 29.

WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said the team did well initially, but just couldn’t get any shots to go into the net in the second half.

“We played a little better (in the second half), but literally their goals were miscommunication,” Rasnic said. “We just didn’t execute. That is all I can say about it. We didn’t execute the game plan. We didn’t do it in the first half, and we did it better in the second half, but it was too late.”

LCCC scored three first-half goals. The Golden Eagles score in the 17th minute as Omar Castruita scored into the top corner for the 1-0 lead.

LCCC doubled the lead as Jared Ramos scored in the 23rd minute, and then 16 minutes later, Manny Tapia scored to make it 3-0 at intermission.

After intermission, the Cougar defense played better in not allowing a goal by LCCC. However, the three goals in the first half were too much to overcome.

WNCC was outshot in the game 20-8. WNCC only had one shot on net in the contest and that was by Rodrigo Cercal.