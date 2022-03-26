WNCC softball falls to Trinity Valley

ATHENS, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team finished up their spring break trip dropping a doubleheader to Trinity Valley Community College Saturday, March 19.

The first game saw the Cardinals earn the 6-0 win in a very competitive contest. The second game saw Trinity Valley score eight first-inning runs and after that, the Cougars played even with them despite falling 11-1.

The first game saw Trinity Valley score one in the first and then added five runs late.

WNCC had chances to score as they started the first as Victoria Wharton singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. But she was left stranded in scoring position.

The fourth inning had another chance to score as Macyn Hartman singled but was left on second base.

The fifth inning saw DemiRae Woolsey lead off by reaching after getting plunked by a pitch. Woolsey was left stranded at third base.

The sixth saw two runners get on base as Hartman singled followed by Taylor Klein earning a walk. Those two were stranded on the basepaths.

WNCC had just three hits in the contest. Hartman led the way with two singles while Wharton also had a single.

The second game saw the Cardinals score eight in the first and one in the second.

WNCC had a chance to score in the top of the first as Wharton and Klein each singled, but they were left stranded in scoring position.

The second inning saw Woolsey lead off with a double, but she couldn’t get around to score.

WNCC finally got on the score board with a single run in the third as Wharton had a single and scored on a Lexi Butterfield double.

WNCC had six hits in the game. Wharton led the way with two hits with a run scored. Butterfield had a double with an RBI while Woolsey had a double as well.

WNCC will be back in action next weekend when they have their first home games of the season on March 26 and 27 hosting Trinidad State College at Volunteer Field. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. while Sunday twin bill begins at 11 a.m.

Game 1

WNCC 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

T. Valley 100 311 x – 6 5 0

LP – Katie McMillan.

Game 2

WNCC 001 00 – 1 6 2

T. Valley 812 0x – 11 12 0

LP – DesaRae Woolsey.

2B – Lexi Butterfield, DemiRae Woolsey.