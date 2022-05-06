WNCC softball falls twice to McCook

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team battled, but fell short against McCook Community College to wrap up the regular season on Sunday, May 1.

The Cougars fell 10-1 in the first game and 12-4 in the second game.

WNCC will open the Region IX tournament this week as the fourth-seed. McCook will host the Region IX tournament.

The first game saw McCook plate one in the first and then added four in the third for a 5-0 lead. WNCC got a run back by plating one in the fourth. With two outs, Emma Schweitzer earned a walk followed by DemiRae Woolsey reaching on a single. Bella Coffman loaded the bases with a walk. Schweitzer came in to score on a Victoria Wharton single, but WNCC left the bases loaded in the frame.

McCook came back and had five in the fourth inning to go up 10-1. WNCC couldn’t get anything going in the fifth to fall in the run-ruled contest.

WNCC managed just two hits in the contest compared to 10 for McCook. Wharton and Woolsey each had singles in the game.

The second game saw the Cougars give up one bad inning when the Indians plated nine runs in the fourth. Both teams didn’t score in the first two innings. McCook then plated three in the third and nine in the fourth to hold a 12-1 lead.

WNCC scored a run in the fourth when Erin Hanafin singles and scores on a Schweitzer single.

Trailing 12-1, the Cougars needed four runs to keep the game going. WNCC made a comeback as Lexi Butterfield and Coffman each had singles. Sianna Lewis then reached on a fielder’s choice hit to load the bases. Taylor Klein then had a single to score Bailey Blanchard and Wharton. Klein came in to score on a Hanafin single, but that was all WNCC could manage.

WNCC was out-hit 13-8 in the game. Hanafin and Butterfield each had two hits. Butterfield had the only extra base hit with a double. Klein had two RBIs in the contest, while Hanafin had a run scored and RBI.

Game 1

WNCC 000 10 – 1 2 3

McCook 104 5x – 10 10 1

LP – Katie McMillan.

Game 2

WNCC 000 13 – 4 8 0

McCook 003 9x – 12 13 0

LP – Lexi Butterfield.

2B – Lexi Butterfield.